9Pay enhances infrastructure in Việt Nam

As Việt Nam continues to draw in foreign investment and position itself as a manufacturing and digital services hub in Southeast Asia, the demand for reliable, compliant and locally integrated payment systems has never been higher.

In response to this growing need, Vietnamese fintech company 9Pay is scaling its suite of payment and international money transfer solutions to serve foreign businesses navigating the complexities of the local financial ecosystem.

Founded in 2018 and licensed by the State Bank of Vietnam in 2020, 9Pay has become a prominent provider of electronic payment solutions for both local and foreign businesses. The firm offers a consolidated platform that includes: a full-featured payment gateway for domestic collections, a legal-compliant collection and disbursement service for enterprises without local entities and, most recently, 9Remit – a cross-border remittance solution enabling fast and transparent global transactions.

9Pay’s payment gateway allows foreign merchants to accept payments through channels most commonly used in Việt Nam, such as bank transfers, QR codes, e-wallets and domestic debit cards. The integration is streamlined via a single API, enabling merchants to go live quickly and reduce engineering overhead.

The company currently connects with over 50 local financial institutions and supports popular card networks including Visa, MasterCard, JCB, and UnionPay.

“For international businesses entering Việt Nam, the real challenge is not just accepting payments but navigating fragmented systems and ensuring full compliance with local laws,” said Nguyễn Quang Thịnh, CEO of 9Pay.

“Over the past seven years, we have become one of the most trusted fintech partners for international companies operating in Việt Nam. Beyond being a payment intermediary, our goal is to evolve into a strategic advisor, delivering end-to-end financial solutions that empower global enterprises to enter and grow in the Vietnamese market.”

One of the firm’s standout services is its collection and disbursement (C&D) solution, designed specifically for foreign businesses that do not yet have a registered legal entity in Việt Nam. These companies can authorise 9Pay to collect customer payments, process refunds, disburse commissions or pay local vendors – all while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

“Our clients don’t always have an office in Việt Nam or the time to set up a legal presence, but they still want to operate or test the market,” Thịnh said. “Through 9Pay, they can manage in-country financial flows legally and transparently, while focusing on scaling their business.”

The C&D solution is particularly popular among e-commerce platforms, gaming companies, edtech firms and digital marketing service providers. By working with 9Pay, they avoid the need for setting up a Vietnamese subsidiary during the early phase of market entry.

Transactions made seamless

In response to growing demand for fast, legal, and affordable global payments, the company launched 9Remit, a remittance platform dedicated to helping businesses simplify international money transfer, making it easier to send and receive funds across borders while ensuring full compliance with Vietnamese and global financial regulations.

Designed for corporate users, 9Remit enables same-day settlement money transfers, competitive exchange rates and full transparency throughout the transaction process.

“Transactions are completed quickly within the day, with no limits on the transaction volume and frequency,” Thịnh said. “This gives businesses maximum flexibility, especially those that need to pay suppliers, repatriate profits, or receive service fees from overseas.”

9Remit complies fully with anti-money laundering regulations and Know Your Customer standards and operates in close coordination with Vietnamese banks to ensure legal adherence. The platform has also proven attractive for Vietnamese businesses engaged in cross-border exports and services.

To expand its global capabilities, 9Pay has partnered with remittance provider Ria Money Transfer. Under the agreement, 9Pay became Ria’s official payout partner in Việt Nam, further strengthening its role in handling international remittance flows into the country.

“Our partnership with Ria marks an important step in enhancing access to transparent, swift and safe remittance inflows to Việt Nam and helps promote international trade operations by utilising modern digital payment infrastructure,” said Thịnh. “At the same time, it demonstrates our technological readiness and operational integrity on the global stage.”

9Pay’s infrastructure is certified to PCI DSS Level 1, the highest global security standard for payment systems. In addition to 24/7 customer support, the company offers dashboard tools for real-time transaction tracking, reporting, and reconciliation – key requirements for enterprise clients.

As of mid-2025, 9Pay served over 1,000 international clients, primarily from South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, mainland China and the European Union. The company forecasts double-digit growth in foreign business clients over the next 12–18 months, driven by the continued rise of cross-border e-commerce, education, entertainment and financial services in Việt Nam.

“Việt Nam is now a digital-first market, but payments must evolve to match the pace of innovation,” Thịnh said. “Our goal is to remove financial bottlenecks for foreign businesses, while making sure every transaction complies with Vietnamese regulations.”

In 2023, 9Pay was named one of Việt Nam’s Top 10 Outstanding Brands and received regional recognition in the ASEAN Digital Awards for its fintech innovation. VNS