Economy

Việt Nam’s durian featured at first ASEAN–China Durian Festival

August 11, 2025 - 10:24
Ambassadors and representatives of ASEAN countries in Beijing visit the Vietnamese booth. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Tuyên

BEIJING — Việt Nam showcased durian and related products at the first-ever ASEAN–China Durian Festival held in Beijing on August 9 by the ASEAN–China Centre (ACC) and the embassies of ASEAN member states.

The Vietnamese booth featured fresh durian, durian ice cream, durian cakes and other fruits such as dragon fruit and passion fruit, attracting strong interest from Beijing residents and ASEAN diplomats.

ACC Secretary-General Shi Zhongjun described durian as the “king of tropical fruits”, whose rich, mellow flavour reflects the long-standing and increasingly close China–ASEAN relationship. He noted that promoting agricultural cooperation is a priority for both sides and a central task of ACC in recent years.

ASEAN has been China’s largest trading partner for five consecutive years, while China has remained ASEAN’s largest partner for 16 years. In 2024, bilateral trade reached 6.99 trillion yuan (about US$973 billion), with agricultural products accounting for nearly 10 per cent and continuing to grow.

ASEAN tropical fruits such as durian, mangosteen, longan and dragon fruit are now household favourites in China thanks to faster customs clearance, competitive prices and diverse distribution channels. Chinese apples, pears, modern farming equipment and green agricultural technologies are likewise supporting agricultural upgrades in ASEAN countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình said durian is increasingly popular among Chinese consumers and is a key high-quality agricultural export for Việt Nam. Through the festival, Vietnam aims to promote its premium durian to local and international audiences in China, hoping to reach more consumers, he told the Vietnam News Agency.

He added that the event also provides a platform for Việt Nam to exchange, learn and share market expansion experiences, strengthening ASEAN–China cooperation to secure a strong position for ASEAN durian in this vast market. — VNS

