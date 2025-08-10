EVN urged to become third-largest regional power corporation

HÀ NỘI - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to strive to become the third-largest power corporation in the region and ensure sufficient electricity for production, business, consumption and daily needs of the people and enterprises.

He was speaking while attending the EVN’s Party Congress on Sunday in Hà Nội.

According to reports delivered at the congress, EVN has been active in the production and supply of electricity to ensure socio-economic development and safeguard national defence and security, meeting the annual electricity growth demand of 10–15 per cent and contributing VNĐ23–24 trillion to the State budget each year.

EVN has basically completed its digital transformation tasks for the 2021–2025 period, helping improve business efficiency and labour productivity.

The group has completed investment projects with a total value of nearly VNĐ514 trillion.

It also put into operation 962 power grid projects from 110–500kV which comprised nearly 18,000 km of transmission lines and nearly 88,000 MVA of transformer capacity.

The 500kV Quảng Trạch–Phố Nối Circuit 3 transmission line was completed in just over six months of construction.

Praising EVN for its good performance in social welfare with over VND1.2 trillion for social welfare programmes, PM Chính also pointed out limitations that the power sector needs to address, such as failure to establish a competitive electricity market and lack of truly rapid, bold and breakthrough development in power generation and transmission.

He asked EVN to develop clean energy and nuclear power, adopt smart governance, build a competitive electricity market and ensure harmonious benefit sharing and risk sharing.

The corporation was also urged to ensure effective planning for power development in line with the country’s growth goals, continue improving the legal and institutional framework related to the power sector and devise solutions and mechanisms to mobilise resources, especially through public–private partnerships in power development.

EVN must promote the application and transfer of technology, particularly clean energy and nuclear power. EVN was also required to adopt smart governance and invest in modern infrastructure, he said.

Noting that EVN must develop the transmission system to meet development needs, the Government leader called on the group to take part in the building of ASEAN electricity system and begin the construction of a 500kV transmission line from Laos to Việt Nam. VNS