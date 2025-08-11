Việt Nam bolsters investment, economic cooperation in northeastern Cambodia

PHNOM PENH — Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ led a delegation to Mondulkiri, Ratanakiri and Kratie provinces from August 5-8, aiming to deepen economic ties and support Vietnamese businesses operating in Cambodia’s northeastern region.

The delegation, which included representatives from the Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG), THACO AGRI, and the Vietnam–Cambodia Business Association (VCBA), held meetings with provincial leaders, the Khmer–Vietnam Association in Cambodia (KVA) and local Vietnamese enterprises.

Ambassador Vũ thanked local authorities for facilitating Vietnamese investment, particularly in the rubber sector and for supporting the Vietnamese community’s integration.

He urged continued support for business expansion, including access to investment incentives under Cambodia’s special programme to promote investment in the northeastern region during 2025-28, and called for expedited legal documentation for people of Vietnamese origin.

Mondulkiri Governor Thang Savun praised Vietnamese rubber firms for fulfilling tax obligations and contributing to local social welfare, affirming that Vietnamese investors are valued partners.

Ratanakiri Governor Nhem Sam Oeun reiterated his province’s open-door policy toward all investors, highlighting opportunities in agro-processing, eco-tourism, and a planned airport project to boost regional connectivity.

The Vietnamese diplomat also met with KVA leaders sand Vietnamese community representatives, addressing administrative challenges and encouraging stronger cooperation with local authorities to promote legal compliance and social integration.

During visits to Vietnamese enterprises in the three provinces, Vũ commended their resilience in challenging conditions and their role in job creation and social programmes, noting that such contributions strengthen the Việt Nam–Cambodia partnership.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese delegation held a working session with their leaders at the Lệ Thành International Border Gate in Gia Lai Province, opposite Cambodia’s Oyadav International Border Gate in Ratanakiri. — VNS