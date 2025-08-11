Freshfields appoints new counsel in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI - Global law firm Freshfields has appointed Nguyễn Ngọc as Counsel, based in Hồ Chí Minh City.

Ngọc will advise on corporate and M&A matters, as well as energy and infrastructure mandates in Việt Nam and the Asia-Pacific region. She brings over 15 years of experience in top-tier transactional and project work, including six years previously with Freshfields.

Ngọc has a strong track record of advising international clients on complex matters in the infrastructure, energy, and corporate sectors. She will work closely with colleagues in Việt Nam, Singapore, and Tokyo to support multinational clients in the energy and infrastructure space.

Her sector expertise spans the development, financing, and acquisition of infrastructure and power projects, including pioneering clean energy initiatives in Việt Nam. She has extensive experience working with both sponsors and Vietnamese regulators on landmark renewable energy and other energy projects that contribute to shaping the country’s future power development strategy.

Freshfields has been consistently ranked Band One for Infrastructure, Projects and Energy, and Corporate/M&A in Việt Nam by Chambers & Partners and other reputable publications. Ngọc’s appointment strengthens Freshfields’ regional offering and reflects the firm’s commitment to delivering commercially astute, internationally minded legal advice. She brings not only deep legal expertise but also a strategic network of government and industry stakeholders — a valuable asset when navigating Việt Nam’s complex regulatory landscape.

Commenting on the appointment, Matthew O'Callaghan, Asia Managing Partner, said: “Ngọc re-joins Freshfields as part of the expansion of our global energy and infrastructure offering in the region. Her appointment supports our continued growth and our private capital and strategic investors’ need for informed advice to navigate the energy transition and broader infrastructure sectors, both in Việt Nam and across the region.”

Vietnam Partners Bùi Thanh Tiến and Eric Johnson commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Ngọc back to Freshfields and to our market-leading energy and infrastructure practice in the region. She is an ideal fit for the evolving needs of our multinational clients, especially as Việt Nam experiences rapid growth in the infrastructure sector. Her addition highlights our commitment to the Vietnamese legal market and reflects our confidence in its continued expansion.”

Freshfields is a global firm with over 280 years’ experience of anticipating change, setting new standards, and shaping the future of law. In a complex world where new opportunities evolve quickly, the firm is a trusted, forward-thinking partner that gives clients the edge and helps propel their ambitions. — VNS