Revised Atomic Energy Law paves way for Việt Nam’s first nuclear power plant

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology has confirmed that the revised Law on Atomic Energy lays a legal foundation for accelerating the development of Việt Nam’s first nuclear power plant in Ninh Thuận Province (now Khánh Hòa Province) and expanding the peaceful use of atomic energy across multiple sectors.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, the Director General of the Việt Nam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety, Nguyễn Hoàng Linh, introduced five newly enacted laws in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. Among them, the amended Atomic Energy Law, which was passed during the 9th session of the 15th National Assembly, was highlighted as a critical step forward.

According to Linh, the updated legislation designates nuclear technology as a national strategic priority, with a focus on new-generation nuclear power and small modular reactors (SMRs). These are expected to provide a flexible, low-carbon energy supply aligned with Việt Nam’s broader green and digital transformation goals.

The comprehensive revision is seen as vital to ensuring the safe and sustainable development of the country’s atomic energy sector in line with international standards. For the first time, the law includes a dedicated chapter on nuclear power plants, addressing the full project life cycle from site selection and design to construction, operation and eventual decommissioning.

To promote the swift adoption of advanced technologies, the law also allows the use of international standards or those of technology-supplying countries in cases where domestic regulations are incomplete, thus ensuring high levels of safety and adaptability.

The revised law reflects Việt Nam’s commitment to digital transformation. It introduces the concept of a national digital platform for nuclear energy, enabling real-time data sharing on equipment, licensing, personnel, environmental monitoring and incident response. This shift toward digitisation is expected to modernise State management and strengthen transparency and oversight in radiation and nuclear safety, Linh said.

Strategically, the law underscores Việt Nam’s ambition to gradually master nuclear power technologies. It encourages technology adoption and transfer, while fostering domestic capabilities in nuclear equipment design and manufacturing, laying the groundwork for a future national nuclear industry.

Crucially, Linh said the revised law clearly defines the role and responsibilities of the national regulatory body for the first time. The Việt Nam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety will serve as the technical authority on radiation and nuclear safety and security. The law mandates adequate workers and financial and infrastructure resources for the agency, in line with guidance from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The law also introduces new provisions aimed at promoting a culture of safety and nuclear security across society. It is recognised as a foundational element for the long-term success of Việt Nam’s nuclear energy programme.

Linh emphasised that the 2025 revision of the Law on Atomic Energy marks a major institutional milestone.

It is expected to enable Việt Nam to develop atomic energy in a safe, transparent and efficient manner, supporting the country’s goals for energy security, technological advancement and sustainable development. It also signals Việt Nam’s readiness to join the ranks of countries with a modern, internationally integrated nuclear energy sector. — VNS