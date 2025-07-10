Việt Nam reaffirms people-centered governance at UN Human Rights dialogue

GENEVA — Việt Nam has reiterated its commitment to a governance model that puts people at the centre, during a two-day dialogue with the United Nations Human Rights Committee in Geneva.

The meetings were held to review Việt Nam’s fourth national report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Following the sessions, Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyễn Thanh Tịnh emphasised that Việt Nam continues to take its international obligations seriously, actively engaging in the reporting process and responding fully to all questions raised by the Committee.

The issues discussed, ranging from legal reform to institutional improvement, aligned closely with the country’s recent efforts to modernise its legal framework and strengthen implementation on the ground.

The dialogue also highlighted Việt Nam’s ongoing focus on harmonising economic development with social progress. All state and Party activities are grounded in a people-centered approach, viewing citizens not only as beneficiaries of policy but also as central actors in national development.

Recent administrative reforms were presented as key examples of this approach. These include the abolition of the district level in the administrative hierarchy, the streamlining of ministries and sectors and the shift to a two-tier local government structure.

The reforms aim to decentralise power more clearly and transition from pre-approval to post-inspection mechanisms, with the ultimate goal of improving public service delivery and enhancing state efficiency.

These structural changes are also consistent with recommendations from the Human Rights Committee, particularly the need to close the gap between lawmaking and law enforcement. While Việt Nam has made considerable progress in building a strong legal system, greater emphasis is now being placed on ensuring those laws are implemented effectively and benefit everyday citizens.

Việt Nam acceded to the ICCPR in 1982. Since then, it has recorded significant achievements in protecting and promoting human and civil rights. The 2013 Constitution marked a major milestone in codifying these rights, emphasising the responsibility of all institutions and individuals to recognise, respect, and uphold them across all areas of national life.

On the occasion of this year’s dialogue, the Deputy Minister also acknowledged the contributions of Việt Nam’s inter-agency delegation, which included representatives from relevant ministries and the country’s Permanent Mission to Geneva. — VNS