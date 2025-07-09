Việt Nam, Poland hold deputy-ministerial political consultation

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng and Polish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski co-chaired a deputy ministerial-level political consultation in Warsaw on Tuesday (local time), discussing recent developments in bilateral cooperation, measures to further advance the traditional friendship and multifaceted partnership, and international and regional issues of shared concern.

Bartoszewski underlined that the two countries have a solid foundation to promote mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas, particularly trade, investment, and economy, for the prosperity of both nations and to contribute to peace and development regionally and globally.

Hằng reiterated that Việt Nam attaches great importance to strengthening its cooperation with Poland both bilaterally and multilaterally.

The two officials agreed to work closely in preparing upcoming high-level visits and to hold regular sessions of the political consultation mechanism between their foreign ministries.

Recognising the close coordination between Việt Nam and Poland at international organisations and multilateral forums, especially the United Nations (UN), both sides affirmed their commitment to continued dialogue and mutual support for each other’s candidacies for UN and other international bodies. Việt Nam expressed support for Poland’s efforts to enhance relations with ASEAN, while Poland pledged backing for Việt Nam’s strengthening ties with the European Union (EU).

Regarding economic and trade cooperation, the officials agreed on the need to effectively implement the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), remove technical barriers, and open markets to each other’s key export items such as agro-forestry-fisheries products, apparel, footwear, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals, in order to boost bilateral trade and ensure a more balanced trade structure.

They also agreed to promote the early ratification and implementation of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to create a safer, more favourable investment environment and facilitate business collaboration in areas of the countries’ strength and potential.

Hằng called on Poland and the EU to acknowledge Việt Nam’s efforts in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and to voice support for the European Commission’s early removal of the ‘yellow card’ on Vietnamese seafood exports.

Regarding defence and security cooperation, both sides encouraged relevant agencies and enterprises to actively participate in sector-specific exhibitions and events held in each country. They also agreed to enhance experience sharing and expand collaboration, particularly in combating cybercrime, organised crime, terrorism, and drug trafficking. The two sides also committed to accelerating negotiations and the signing of relevant cooperation documents.

Deputy Minister Hằng extended an invitation to Poland to send a high-level delegation to the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, to be held in Hà Nội in October 2025.

The two officials agreed to promote cultural and educational cooperation, including the teaching and learning of Vietnamese and Polish languages. They also encouraged airlines to study the launch of direct flights between the two countries and highlighted the potential for joint work in mineral exploration and processing, green and renewable energy, high technology, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence (AI).

They also expressed concern over rising tensions in several regions and stressed the importance of exercising restraint, of refraining from the use of or threat to use force, and of resolving disputes peacefully based on international law and the UN Charter.

Regarding the East Sea issue, both sides underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight, and respecting international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On this occasion, Hằng requested continued support from the Polish Government for the Vietnamese community living in Poland.

Also on Tuesday, the Vietnamese Deputy Minister paid a courtesy call on Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski, who praised the traditional friendship between the two nations and encouraged greater bilateral engagements in addressing global challenges and contributing to regional peace and stability.

Hằng affirmed that Poland is a key partner of Việt Nam in Central and Eastern Europe. She called for both sides to build on their 75-year diplomatic ties and leverage their respective positions – Việt Nam in ASEAN and Poland in the EU – to foster cooperation in emerging sectors, serving each country’s development goals and contributing to peace, cooperation and global progress.

On behalf of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, Hằng conveyed an invitation to Minister Sikorski to visit Việt Nam. VNS