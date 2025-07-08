Việt Nam promotes comprehensive approach to human rights in ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR — Promoting and ensuring human rights involve multiple sectors and pillars, requiring a comprehensive approach and enhanced coordination between the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) and specialised agencies to optimise resources for human rights cooperation, a Vietnamese official has said.

Speaking at the dialogue with the AICHR on July 8, as part of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-58) and related gatherings in Kuala Lumpur, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn commended the AICHR’s contributions over the past 15 years and expressed confidence in its continued role in advancing the realisation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and other regional cooperation strategies.

While acknowledging the progress made, he urged the commission to address emerging challenges such as poverty, harsh labour conditions, and the impact of technology on human rights.

He also announced that Việt Nam will host an AICHR workshop on the rights of seafarers later this year to raise awareness, share best practices, and promote cooperation in this crucial area.

During the dialogue, ASEAN foreign ministers welcomed the AICHR’s meaningful contributions to the ASEAN Community building and praised its efforts to mainstream human rights across the bloc’s areas of cooperation, including promoting the rights of women, children, and persons with disabilities, and addressing emerging issues such as environmental protection, climate change, mental health, transnational crime, cybersecurity, AI governance, and other advanced technologies.

The ministers adopted the AICHR’s Work Plan for 2026–2030, urging the commission to align its initiatives closely with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. They also encouraged it to adopt innovative, flexible, adaptive, and timely approaches in promoting and protecting human rights, thereby contributing to a resilient, dynamic, creative, and people-centred ASEAN Community.

The Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Commission meeting was held the same day, during which ASEAN foreign ministers reiterated the treaty’s continued relevance amid growing regional and global security challenges.

They noted the progress in implementing the SEANWFZ Plan of Action for 2023–2027 and agreed to strengthen cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to boost regional capacity in nuclear safety and security, as well as the safe and sustainable use of nuclear energy.

They endorsed efforts to elevate the global profile of the SEANWFZ Treaty, including submitting a draft resolution on this treaty to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly and intensifying consultations with nuclear-weapon states on signing an SEANWFZ protocol.

Participants also welcomed and pledged to complete the necessary procedures for Timor-Leste’s accession to the SEANWFZ Treaty at the 47th ASEAN Summit in October 2025, reaffirming the region’s commitment to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

In his remarks at the meeting, Deputy PM Sơn emphasised that, 30 years since its inception, the SEANWFZ Treaty remains a vital testament to ASEAN’s shared commitment to a nuclear weapon-free Southeast Asia. Amid rising nuclear threats, the treaty continues to serve as a cornerstone of the regional security architecture and a significant contribution by ASEAN to global disarmament efforts.

He announced that Việt Nam is actively finalising internal procedures to support Timor-Leste’s accession to the treaty, and called for sustained ASEAN dialogue with nuclear-weapon states to encourage their eventual signing of the SEANWFZ protocol. He also proposed greater internal coordination within the bloc to build a unified position on the matter.

On this occasion, he revealed that Việt Nam will assume the presidency of the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in 2026, expressing his hope for close coordination and strong support from ASEAN members.

The AMM-58 will officially open at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Wednesday. Immediately afterward, Deputy PM Sơn and ASEAN foreign ministers will participate in the plenary session, a retreat session, and a signing ceremony for new partners joining the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). — VNS