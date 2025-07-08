Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM meets with Indonesian President on BRICS Summit sidelines

July 08, 2025 - 08:20
The two leaders highlighted Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Indonesia in March and the upgrade of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, describing it as a significant milestone in the development of bilateral relations.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (left) has a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 7 (local time) on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Summit 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday (local time) on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Summit 2025.

The two leaders highlighted Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Indonesia in March and the upgrade of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, describing it as a significant milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

Building on that momentum, they agreed to increase high-level exchanges and strengthen engagement across all channels and levels. They also committed to the effective implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

PM Chính proposed that the two countries jointly develop an action plan to implement the comprehensive strategic partnership for the 2025–30 period, while promoting cooperation in economy, trade, investment, agriculture, and emerging sectors such as digital economy, green transition and energy.

Both sides agreed to accelerate negotiations and signing of a rice trade agreement, aimed at ensuring stable, long-term rice exports and supporting Indonesia’s food security. They voiced support for greater market access for each other’s goods.

PM Chính stressed that he will instruct Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate closely with Indonesia to promote mutual market openings.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their shared commitment to working with other ASEAN member states in promoting multilateralism, cooperation, solidarity, and ASEAN’s central role, particularly in maintaining and reinforcing ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea issue and other regional and international matters of shared concern. — VNS

Vietnam Indonesia relations BRICS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM holds vibrant activities on BRICS Summit sidelines

Meeting with UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Bin Al Sayegh, PM Phạm Minh Chính urged both countries to actively implement outcomes of his official visit to the UAE in October 2024, which resulted in the upgrade of bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam attends ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting in Malaysia

Ambassador Trần Đức Bình and other representatives discussed specific contents related to ASEAN's adaptation to geo-economic fluctuations, strengthening ASEAN's relations with existing partners, considering proposals to establish new partners, as well as reviewing the procedures and processes for Timor Leste's admission to ASEAN.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom