PM meets with Indonesian President on BRICS Summit sidelines

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday (local time) on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Summit 2025.

The two leaders highlighted Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Indonesia in March and the upgrade of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, describing it as a significant milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

Building on that momentum, they agreed to increase high-level exchanges and strengthen engagement across all channels and levels. They also committed to the effective implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

PM Chính proposed that the two countries jointly develop an action plan to implement the comprehensive strategic partnership for the 2025–30 period, while promoting cooperation in economy, trade, investment, agriculture, and emerging sectors such as digital economy, green transition and energy.

Both sides agreed to accelerate negotiations and signing of a rice trade agreement, aimed at ensuring stable, long-term rice exports and supporting Indonesia’s food security. They voiced support for greater market access for each other’s goods.

PM Chính stressed that he will instruct Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate closely with Indonesia to promote mutual market openings.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their shared commitment to working with other ASEAN member states in promoting multilateralism, cooperation, solidarity, and ASEAN’s central role, particularly in maintaining and reinforcing ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea issue and other regional and international matters of shared concern. — VNS