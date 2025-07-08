Hà Nội's economic performance in H1 exceeds expectations

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s economic performance exceeded expectations, according to reports presented at the 25th session of the 16th-tenure Hà Nội People’s Council, which opens on Tuesday.

The meeting aims to review the capital’s socio-economic performance in the first half of 2025 and outline the tasks for the remaining six months.

Hà Nội’s economic report presented at the event showed that the capital’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) rose by 7.63 per cent, higher than the national average of 7.52 per cent.

This result is also better than the same period last year (6.13 per cent) and the projected scenario (7.59 per cent).

The city collected over VNĐ392 trillion (US$15 billion) in State budget revenue, equivalent to 77.6 per cent of the annual target and up 51.4 per cent year-on-year. This figure accounts for nearly 29.4 per cent of the national total.

According to Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Council Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn, the council is set to spend a fifth of the meeting’s agenda on question-and-answer sessions, which will focus on its commitments from previous meetings and food safety regulations.

“These are important, practical and priority issues for the city that have attracted public and voter attention recently, and have been raised by the council’s committees and deputies,” said Tuấn.

Addressing the meeting, Hà Nội Party Secretary Bùi Thị Minh Hoài said implementing the new two-tier local governance model, which came into effect on July 1, required transparency, coherence and efficiency.

It was imperative to end the tendency to shirk responsibility, she said, calling on People’s Council deputies, officials and Party members to act as examples of intellect, courage, integrity and public service.

“We must be determined in the fight against misconduct, corruption and group interests that may arise during the implementation of new policies and mechanisms,” said Hoài.

Goals set for breakthrough

In terms of urban planning, Hà Nội has approved all of its 83 plans, alongside four architectural management regulations.

It also completed four planning projects, including underground space planning and zoning plans for the Red River, Đuống River and public parking areas, aiming to lay the groundwork for a modern, multi-centred urban landscape.

Hà Nội’s urbanisation rate reached 52.5 per cent, up 1.2 per cent year-on-year, with 19 commercial housing projects (21,648 units) approved, in addition to a social housing project in the Pháp Vân–Tứ Hiệp New Urban Area.

Key transportation projects are being accelerated, with the Tứ Liên Bridge breaking ground on May 19 this year.

Four other bridges crossing the Red River, namely Trần Hưng Đạo, Ngọc Hồi, Vân Phúc and Thượng Cát, are scheduled to commence construction between August and October.

The city’s efforts in improving water quality in the Tô Lịch, Lừ and Sét rivers have yielded encouraging results, with the pollution level decreasing by 20 per cent year-on-year. This figure is set to be 50 per cent by the end of 2025.

In the latter half of the year, Hà Nội is focusing on public investment disbursement. Key projects include its Ring Road 4, metro lines 2 and 5, and the six major bridges across the Red River (Hồng Hà, Mễ Sở, Thượng Cát, Ngọc Hồi, Trần Hưng Đạo and Vân Phúc).

The capital also aims to activate the Yên Xá Wastewater Treatment Plant in Q3, and fast-track the Việt Hưng and Nam An Khánh wastewater treatment projects.

Speaking at the meeting, National Assembly Vice Chairman Vũ Hồng Thanh praised Hà Nội’s proactive and determined leadership in achieving socio-economic goals for the first half of 2025.

The city also effectively conducted administrative restructuring with high consensus from its people, reducing the number of local units from 526 to 126.

To match the capital’s role in the new era of development, he urged Hà Nội to adopt breakthrough growth models, and issue effective policies to take advantage of the amended Capital Law and its approved Master Plan.

The meeting session is scheduled to run until Thursday, during which Hà Nội People’s Council will review 16 reports and pass 21 resolutions, focusing on financial and social policies, agricultural production support, preferential land lease for investment priority projects and meal subsidies for primary school students, among others. — VNS