Ground broken on $760m Tứ Liên Bridge project in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday broke ground on the construction of Tứ Liên Bridge in Hà Nội, a key infrastructure facility to improve connectivity between the capital’s urban districts and neighbouring provinces.

Designed as a cable-stayed bridge with a crisscrossed structure, Tứ Liên Bridge will span the Red River, connecting the western bank in Tây Hồ District with the eastern bank in Đông Anh and Long Biên Districts.

The entire route, including the bridge and access roads to the Hà Nội–Thái Nguyên Expressway, will extend 11.5km. The bridge itself will measure 2.9km in length, with a 1km main span and a cross-sectional plan accommodating six motor vehicle lanes, two mixed-use lanes, and two pedestrian lanes.

The project has a total estimated investment of approximately VNĐ20 trillion (US$760 million) and is scheduled for completion between 2025 and 2027.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính highlighted the project’s role in promoting economic development across Hà Nội’s districts, reducing logistics and input costs for businesses, and supporting tourism growth.

He added that it would improve links between inner-city Hà Nội and the National Exhibition Centre and transform Đông Anh District into a major cultural and service hub.

The PM instructed city authorities to expedite land clearance and create favourable conditions for project implementation.

He also called for close supervision, modern construction techniques, and strict quality and cost control to ensure the project is completed within 24 months, in time for the 137th anniversary of Hồ Chí Minh’s birth in May 2027.

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting private sector involvement in infrastructure, describing the bridge project as a concrete example of the Party and State's policies on private economic development. — VNS