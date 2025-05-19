Calls for support for women to have two children before 35

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s top leadership calls for new policies to encourage families to have two children, especially supporting women who give birth to two children before age 35, as the country works to tackle population challenges.

The call was made in a directive signed by Trần Cẩm Tú, a senior member of the Communist Party’s Secretariat, outlining efforts to strengthen population policy and follow through on goals set by the Party’s earlier resolution on population issues.

While some progress has been made over the past seven years, Việt Nam is still facing difficulties. Birth rates are slipping below replacement level, and there is still a significant imbalance between the number of boys and girls being born.

At the same time, the country has not fully taken advantage of its large working-age population, often referred to as the 'golden population period', and is struggling to prepare for a fast-ageing society. Although people are living longer, many spend fewer years in good health.

The directive says population issues are top priority for the nation’s development and security. It calls on local authorities, health agencies, and Party organisations to work together more closely and include population goals in their action plans.

Among the key recommendations is the creation of more supportive policies for families. This includes encouraging people to have two children, especially in areas where birth rates are low and among ethnic communities, and narrowing the gender gap at birth.

Việt Nam’s leaders are also urging improvements in elderly healthcare to help people live longer, healthier lives. They say policies should help people adapt to an ageing population while improving overall population quality.

One major point in the directive is the proposal to support women who have two children before they turn 35. There are also suggestions for offering job support, financial assistance and benefits for workers raising young children.

The directive stresses that these changes should serve the country’s economic, social and security goals. It also includes a push to complete a national population database to better track demographic trends. — VNS