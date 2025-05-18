Landslide displaces ten houses in An Giang

AN GIANG — A landslide along the Hậu (Rear) River in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on Sunday morning caused ten houses to collapse into the water, though no fatalities were reported.

At approximately 7am on May 18, residents living along the Ông Chưởng River in Long Điền B Commune, Chợ Mới District, were alerted by a loud cracking sound. They managed to evacuate just before a 70-metre stretch of the riverbank gave way.

The incident resulted in an estimated VNĐ2 billion (US$76,000) in property damage. Authorities have identified an additional 200 metres of riverbank at risk of further erosion.

Cù Minh Trọng, Chairman of the Chợ Mới District People’s Committee, confirmed that no injuries occurred.

Local authorities are assessing the possibility of declaring a state of emergency. Response teams have been mobilised to monitor the area, maintain traffic safety, and assist with evacuations.

Each affected household will receive VNĐ2 million in immediate relief aid. Plans are also underway to construct a protective embankment to prevent further damage.

The Ông Chưởng River, spanning more than 20 kilometres, connects the Tiền (Front) and Hậu (Rear) Rivers and is known for its vulnerability to landslides.

Earlier this month, a separate landslide at a hydropower construction site in northern Việt Nam claimed five lives and injured four others. Authorities have confirmed that all missing individuals were found deceased. — VNS