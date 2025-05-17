Lack of attention hinders innovation, digital transformation efforts: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday criticised the lack of urgency among certain ministries and localities in advancing digital transformation and administrative reforms, particularly in the development of critical databases. He warned that this slow and ineffective implementation is hindering national progress.

Chairing the second meeting of the Government Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, as well as Project 06, the Prime Minister, who also heads the committee, reaffirmed that science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation form the foundation for Việt Nam’s rapid and sustainable development.

The meeting assessed the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, which took effect in December 2024 and calls for breakthrough progress in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. The Prime Minister emphasised that realising this resolution demands heightened focus, stronger determination, and more decisive actions. He highlighted the importance of achieving key national goals, including an economic growth rate of at least 8 per cent in 2025 and sustained double-digit growth in the years to follow.

PM Chính stated that advancing science and technology, promoting innovation and digital transformation, and implementing Project 06 are essential tasks in executing Resolution 57-NQ/TW. These efforts also support the implementation of Resolution 59-NQ/TW on international integration, Resolution 66-NQ/TW on lawmaking and enforcement, and Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private sector development.

At the meeting, he requested delegates to carefully examine the challenges, obstacles, and shortcomings in implementing relevant activities, including digital transformation, scientific research, innovation, administrative reform, and Project 06. He also urged ministries and agencies to propose practical and timely solutions to accelerate the implementation of Resolution 57.

Resolution 57, issued on December 22, 2024, is considered a strategic document with the goal of turning science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation into key drivers of Việt Nam’s socio-economic growth and global competitiveness. It also supports the broader vision of transforming the country into a developed, high-income nation.

Following the issuance of the resolution, PM Chính immediately directed the development of a government action plan. On March 13, the Government Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation and Project 06 was formally established.

The committee is tasked with advising the Government and the Prime Minister on national strategies, policies, and measures for advancing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. It is also responsible for supervising the implementation of Project 06, which focuses on the application of population data, digital identification, and e-authentication to serve national digital transformation during the 2022–2025 period, with a vision to 2030. The committee further coordinates and monitors inter-sectoral strategies and the enforcement of relevant mechanisms and policies.

Three subcommittees have been established to enhance the committee’s effectiveness. One oversees the implementation of Project 06 and is led by the Minister of Public Security. A second focuses on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, chaired by the Minister of Science and Technology. The third handles administrative reform and is directed by the Minister of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Science and Technology serves as the standing body of the committee, responsible for developing operational plans, establishing working regulations, and ensuring all necessary conditions for the committee’s functioning. — VNS