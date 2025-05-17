HCM City advises residents to wear masks in public amid rising COVID cases

HCM CITY — The HCM City health sector has recommended residents take precautionary measures against COVID-19, such as wearing masks in healthcare facilities and crowded areas, amid rising cases.

The municipal Department of Health has advised residents to also avoid large gatherings, practice proper hand hygiene, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Individuals returning from countries with high COVID-19 cases, especially Thailand, are urged to closely monitor their health.

The HCM City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) said it is actively monitoring the situation and collaborating with the World Health Organization (WHO) to implement preventive measures.

Since mid-April, Việt Nam’s largest city has reported 40 COVID cases, including 16 new cases in the past week, 10 more than the average of the preceding four weeks.

The department has attributed the recent increase in cases to heightened travel and gatherings during the recent national holidays.

While there have been no severe cases or concerning variants reported, the emergence of new infections continues to impact daily life.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health advised the public to adopt basic precautions against COVID-19, particularly due to rising cases in Thailand, as daily travel between the two countries is significant.

From January 1 to May 10, the neighbouring nation reported 53,676 cases and 16 deaths, with Bangkok accounting for 16,723 cases linked to the rapidly transmissible XBB.1.16 Omicron subvariant.

The WHO has stated that while the subvariant spreads quickly, it is not linked to more severe illness, and no new global alerts have been issued.

The ministry said it will be working closely with the WHO to monitor the global situation and implement effective strategies in a timely manner.

Việt Nam has so far this year recorded 148 scattered COVID-19 cases across 27 provinces and cities, with no fatalities reported, according to the ministry’s data.

HCM City has the highest cases (40), followed by Hà Nội (19), Hải Phòng (21), Nghệ An (17), and Bắc Ninh (14).

Other provinces, such as Quảng Ninh, Bắc Giang, and Bình Dương, have reported four to six cases each, while 19 localities have recorded only one or two cases.

Despite the lack of severe outbreaks, the ministry has noted a slight increase in weekly cases over the past three weeks, averaging around 20 new infections each week.

Although COVID is now considered as endemic, there is a possibility of a rise in mild cases, particularly following the recent national holidays.

Việt Nam was known for its strict prevention measures during the pandemic, particularly during the peak outbreaks in 2020 and 2021.

The country even tracked every patient with COVID symptoms and traced their contacts to ensure everyone was quarantined from the public. — VNS