Man arrested for alleged online sexual coercion of minors

LÂM ĐỒNG — Police in the southern province of Lâm Đồng have arrested a man for allegedly coercing underage girls into performing sexual acts on video call platforms, authorities said on Friday.

Nguyễn Duy Quang, 26, was charged with 'abusing a person under 16 years old for pornographic purposes' under Việt Nam's Penal Code, following a formal decision to initiate criminal proceedings and place him in temporary detention.

The investigation began in early May after the police received a complaint from a woman who discovered that her 14-year-old daughter had been threatened and forced into explicit acts by a Facebook user named 'Nguyễn Minh Hiếu.'

The acts were reportedly carried out over video call platforms, including BigoLive and Messenger.

Several days later, the police say they caught Quang red-handed using the Facebook account to commit online sexual coercion. Officers seized all electronic devices belonging to the suspect.

Quang confessed to creating multiple Facebook accounts under names such as 'Quang Nguyen' and 'Nguyễn Minh Hiếu.' He used these accounts to connect with students in Lâm Đồng Province.

The police said he posed as a clothing store owner in downtown Đà Lạt and claimed to be financially well-off, offering iPhones or outings in exchange for sensitive photos and videos from the students.

After receiving the materials, Quang allegedly pressured the victims into joining group video calls and performing further acts in Messenger groups he created.

If they refused, he threatened to send the images and videos to their families and friends or post them online. He profited by collecting mobile phone top-up cards from group members who paid to view the content.

At least four victims — all students in lower or upper secondary school — have been identified so far. The police are initiating criminal proceedings against Quang.

Authorities urge parents to be vigilant in supervising and protecting children online and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. — VNS