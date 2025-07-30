Nine-hour surgery removes tumor and reconstructs face for ethnic girl

HÀ NỘI — Doctors of the Central Military Hospital 108 has spent nine hours on an intense surgery to remove a tumor and reconstruct face for a 16-year-old girl from a difficult, remote area in northern Việt Nam.

The girl – living in Púng Luông Commune, the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai – suffered from a rare condition called mandibular ameloblastoma, which is a type of non-cancerous tumour.

The lump grew day by day, disfiguring the girl’s face, hindering her daily activities, and severely affecting her mental health and life quality. But her family is too poor to afford treatment treatment.

On July 10, thanks to benefactors’ help, the girl was taken to the Central Military Hospital 108 in Hà Nội.

With the agreement from the hospital's board of directors, the Centre for Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery decided to perform the surgery completely free of charge for the girl.

The surgery was conducted on Monday, after a thorough assessment.

The tumour’s size is 15x10x6cm, destroying nearly two third of her lower jaw bone, making the removal major challenge.

The doctors chose an advanced microsurgical technique, taking fibula from the patient's leg to reconstruct the lost lower jaw bone in order to restore the shape of the face and create a foundation for future dental implants.

During nine consecutive hours, the surgical team of seven doctors, led by Associate Professor Nguyễn Quang Đức, closely coordinated with anesthesiologists and nurses, successfully operated and removed the tumor on the patient's face.

After the surgery, the girl received intensive care at the hospital. She is now in stable condition, and her face has partially regained its original beauty.

Talking about the patient, Associate Professor Đức, Director of the Centre for Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery was moved.

"When I saw her entering the clinic with her face deformed by a tumor, I not only saw a difficult case but also saw a sad, closed look. It was the look of a child who had suffered too much disadvantage since birth. We understand that what she needed was not only a successful surgery, but also an opportunity to live her age, to smile, to go to school and to mingle with friends," he said.

“We did everything with unanimity, dedication and the best that modern medicine can bring. Looking at the girl after the surgery, her eyes are brighter, that is the greatest reward for our medical team. I always believe that treating diseases is a combination of skilful hands and a warm heart with love and compassion. Because only love can truly heal the deepest wounds, not only on the body but also in the soul,” Associate Professor Đức added. — VNS