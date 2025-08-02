No age limit

Who says TikTok is just for the young? Some seniors are showing the world that it’s never too late to learn something new, have fun and even go viral. As their follower count grows, so does the message they share that ‘age is just a number and joy doesn’t retire’.
Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà stressed that in times of crisis, what matters most is the sense of responsibility, adaptability and swift action from the authorities, as he visited Háng Pu Xi Village in Xa Dung Commune, Điện Biên Province, on the morning of August 2, where flash floods caused significant loss of life and property.
Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn reaffirmed that the current general education framework, as set out in National Assembly Resolution and the 2019 Education Law, permits the use of one or several textbooks per subject, all aligned with a unified national curriculum.
A bomb squad from PeaceTrees Việt Nam (PTVN) Quảng Bình Project, in co-operation with Quảng Trị Provincial Military Command, has safety removed a Mark 82 (MK82) bomb at the Terminal No 2 of Đồng Hới Airport.
Sơn La officials have activated emergency response protocols after intense rains caused rivers to overflow, inundating rural communities. Roads, villages and infrastructure have been severely damaged in multiple communes.
The southern province of An Giang is striving for an economic breakthrough in the second half of 2025, hoping to achieve at least 8 per cent economic growth and aiming for a more ambitious double-digit figure, according to its People's Committee.
The Hà Nội People’s Court on Thursday sentenced five men to up to 13 years in prison for property extortion, following a prolonged campaign of harassment and intimidation against a South Korean restaurant owner in Hà Nội.