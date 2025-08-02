Measures to control African swine fever enhanced

HÀ NỘI — There have been more than 970 outbreaks of African swine fever in more than 710 communes and wards across the country since the beginning of this year, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

The number of dead and culled pigs is more than 100,000.

Up to now, the whole country still has more than 540 communes and wards of 30 out of 34 provinces and cities with African swine fever that has not passed 21 days.

In Hà Nội only, as of July 30, the fever was occurring in 19 communes and wards with more than 8,400 pigs forced to be destroyed, according to the Hà Nội Agriculture and Environment Department.

The situation of selling, buying, transporting, slaughtering and consuming sick and dead pigs as well as dumping pig carcasses into the environment has made the epidemic complicated, tending to increase and seriously affecting the pig farming industry, food supply and environment, negatively affecting socio-economic development and food safety.

The ministry has asked cities and provinces to carry out measures to cope with the situation including preparing funds and human resources for the disease prevention and control for the 2025-30 period, and reviewing and improving capacity of State management agencies for husbandary and veterinary sectors.

It is necessary to direct the strengthening of information dissemination and public communication across the political system and the general population to raise awareness on disease prevention and control.

Efforts should focus on implementing technical and professional measures in a synchronised manner, especially vaccination, proactive disease prevention, and timely epidemic response in accordance with the guidance of specialised livestock and veterinary authorities. Emphasis must be placed on quickly containing and eradicating the African swine fever outbreak, while also preparing favourable conditions for the recovery, stabilisation, and development of pig farming once the disease is under control.

There should be frequent direction to intensify inspection, monitoring, and supervision of ASF prevention and control efforts, and to strictly handle individuals and organisations that exhibit negligence, lack of responsibility, or ineffective leadership and management, especially those who fail to detect or address the epidemic in a timely manner.

Such lapses can lead to widespread outbreaks or prolonged infections, causing economic losses and adversely affecting people's livelihoods and business activities.

It is necessary to implement measures for disease control in conjunction with production, processing, slaughtering, trading, and distribution of pork to ensure food safety and prevent counterfeit or substandard products.

African swine fever has appeared in over 60 countries, causing serious damage to the global pig farming industry.

In Việt Nam, the outbreak began in February 2019. By the end of 2020, the country had to cull nearly nine million pigs, resulting in an estimated loss of about VNĐ30 trillion (US$1.26 billion).

The fluctuations in pork supply and prices negatively impacted the socio-economic development of both the country and localities. — VNS