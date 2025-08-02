Multiple textbooks still aligned with national curriculum: minister says

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn has responded to a proposal from voters, submitted ahead of the National Assembly’s 9th session, calling for a single nationwide set of textbooks instead of the current situation where varied sets can be used in each localitiy or institution.

In his response, the minister reaffirmed that the current general education framework, as set out in National Assembly Resolution and the 2019 Education Law, permits the use of one or several textbooks per subject, all aligned with a unified national curriculum.

Sơn explained that the curriculum sets out the core competencies and qualities students are expected to develop, along with mandatory content for all learners nationwide. He said that textbooks serve to implement these objectives and, although they may differ in language or teaching methods, they are required to meet the same learning outcomes.

The minister said since the 2020–2021 academic year, schools have been implementing the new general education programme using multiple approved textbooks, in accordance with the Education Law. He stressed that this approach has shown initial positive results.

In 2024, the Politburo reaffirmed the need to push forward with education and training reforms, emphasising a unified national curriculum that allows for one or several textbooks per subject. The directive also encouraged the socialisation of textbook development to promote innovation and diversity in teaching materials.

Addressing concerns about unequal access to knowledge, Minister Sơn clarified that all textbooks approved for use must follow the 2018 general education curriculum, which sets detailed content and competency requirements. He said that students using different textbooks are not at a disadvantage, as all materials are developed to meet the same educational goals.

The ministry has also issued regulations guiding schools and provinces in selecting textbooks for classroom use. Textbooks are intended for long-term use and should not be written in or marked, to encourage reuse.

The minister Sơn added that textbooks are just one of many learning resources and that a diverse range of materials supports both teaching and learning.

He also pledged continued reforms in teaching methods, assessment and examinations and said the ministry would review local implementation and listen to public feedback to refine its policies. — VNS