Sơn La declares emergency as floods cut off remote communes

SƠN LA — Authorities in the northern province of Sơn La have declared a state of emergency as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods, severe landslides and widespread damage across dozens of remote communes.

The Chairman of the Sơn La Provincial People’s Committee on Friday issued an emergency directive and official decision to respond to escalating disasters affecting human life and infrastructure.

The affected areas include a wide range of communes spanning Bó Sinh, Chiềng Khương, Huổi Một, Mường Lầm, Nậm Ty and Mai Sơn.

The situation became critical after intense rainfall from July 31 into the early hours of August 1 caused river levels to rise rapidly. Floodwaters from upstream areas poured into the Mã River, causing it to overflow and inundate surrounding lowland communities.

As of midday August 1, at least five communes had been severely affected. In Mường Lạn Commune, multiple villages were flooded, while the main road through the former Sông Mã Township (now part of Sông Mã Commune) was submerged under half a metre of water.

In Púng Bánh Commune, a key road linking Dồm Cang to the commune was under two metres of water, cutting off 10 villages. Several other villages in Chiềng Sơ Commune were also underwater.

The worst-hit area was Bó Sinh Commune, where floodwaters reached up to 4 metres deep along parts of National Highway 12. Villages were isolated, affecting at least 98 families.

Local authorities are racing to clear access routes, deliver supplies and move people out of high-risk zones.

In the emergency directive, the provincial chairman ordered all departments and agencies to implement urgent disaster response measures.

These include broadcasting flood alerts to local communities, monitoring river levels closely, deploying forces to evacuate residents and coordinate search and rescue efforts, guiding traffic through submerged or dangerous roads and preparing materials to maintain transport flow.

Officials also called for strict controls on aquaculture operations, river transport and mineral extraction near waterways. Construction sites and reservoirs are required to follow safety protocols and avoid any unplanned water releases.

The emergency declaration comes as Sơn La braces for more rain in the coming days, aiming to minimise casualties and property loss amidst worsening weather conditions. — VNS