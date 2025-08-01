Quảng Ninh enhances maritime safety with new weather alert system in wake of deadly incident

QUẢNG NINH — Authorities in Quảng Ninh Province are working with the Institute of Earth Sciences to study the installation of a high-tech early warning system for thunderstorms, whirlwinds, heavy rainfall, and sea waves in key coastal areas, including Hạ Long Bay and Bái Tử Long Bay.

The move comes in response to growing concerns about maritime safety, especially following the recent tragic incident involving Vịnh Xanh 58 tour boat that killed 39 people on board.

Phạm Đức Ấn, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the system is essential to protect tourists and vessels operating in the area. He said the system is not only to ensure safety but also to support the province’s economic and social development goals.

Quảng Ninh will allocate local resources to invest in and operate the project, he said.

The Institute of Earth Sciences has proposed installing a high-resolution monitoring and forecasting system, using advanced equipment similar to models that have proven effective in Hà Nội. Both sides are currently assessing the system’s feasibility, including investment options and operational methods.

The province has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to develop the project proposal and advise the People’s Committee on an investment policy.

Once approved, the system will be deployed across major tourist sites in Hạ Long Bay, Bái Tử Long Bay, and other coastal zones, with a strong focus on speed, accuracy and timely alerts. — VNS