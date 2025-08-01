Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Quảng Ninh enhances maritime safety with new weather alert system in wake of deadly incident

August 01, 2025 - 09:52
Phạm Đức Ấn, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the early weather warning system is essential to protect tourists and vessels operating in the area.

 

Tourist boats dock at Hạ Long International Cruise Port, Quảng Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NINH — Authorities in Quảng Ninh Province are working with the Institute of Earth Sciences to study the installation of a high-tech early warning system for thunderstorms, whirlwinds, heavy rainfall, and sea waves in key coastal areas, including Hạ Long Bay and Bái Tử Long Bay.

The move comes in response to growing concerns about maritime safety, especially following the recent tragic incident involving Vịnh Xanh 58 tour boat that killed 39 people on board.

Phạm Đức Ấn, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the system is essential to protect tourists and vessels operating in the area. He said the system is not only to ensure safety but also to support the province’s economic and social development goals.

Quảng Ninh will allocate local resources to invest in and operate the project, he said.

The Institute of Earth Sciences has proposed installing a high-resolution monitoring and forecasting system, using advanced equipment similar to models that have proven effective in Hà Nội. Both sides are currently assessing the system’s feasibility, including investment options and operational methods.

The province has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to develop the project proposal and advise the People’s Committee on an investment policy.

Once approved, the system will be deployed across major tourist sites in Hạ Long Bay, Bái Tử Long Bay, and other coastal zones, with a strong focus on speed, accuracy and timely alerts. — VNS

 

Hạ Long Bay weather warning system

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City trials robots for public service delivery

As part of efforts to modernise public administration under the newly implemented two-tier local government model, Thủ Đức Ward in HCM City has introduced a series of innovations aimed at improving service delivery, including the trial use of robots and AI-driven information systems.
Society

PM Chính orders final push to complete 3,000km expressway network

Chairing an online conference yesterday reviewing the performance of the State Steering Committee for key national transport projects, PM Chính reaffirmed the Government’s determination to not only meet but surpass the target of completing 3,000km of expressways and nearly 2,000km of coastal roads by year-end 2025.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom