Hà Nội faces urgent need for EV charging infrastructure ahead of fossil fuel motorbike phase-out

HÀ NỘI — As Hà Nội prepares to ban petrol-powered motorbikes within Ring Road 1 starting July 1, 2026, the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the city has become a critical concern.

Demand for EV charging is growing rapidly as more people adopt electric cars and motorbikes. However, users continue to report widespread inconvenience due to limited infrastructure.

Đỗ Hằng Thu, an EV owner living on Trường Chinh Street, said her family frequently has to travel long distances to shopping malls to charge their VF8 vehicle due to the need for three-phase current.

"I usually go to the centre on Phạm Ngọc Thạch or down to Minh Khai Street. Finding an available charging spot takes quite a bit of time," she said.

Even when charging stations are found, it is often difficult to find a free spot to charge up.

"Many times it’s already full when I get there. Sometimes I have to wait a long time for my turn," Thu noted.

While 250kW ultra-fast chargers – currently the most powerful – can bring the battery to 85 per cent in about 30 minutes, their availability remains limited across the city.

Surveys conducted at locations like Vincom Centre Phạm Ngọc Thạch and the Xuân Mai Complex reveal that charging points are frequently at full capacity during peak hours. This situation affects not only individual users, but also commercial drivers.

Trần Văn Hà, a driver for ride-hailing firm SM, said: "A full charge lasts about 320km, but the end of the day is always the hardest. If the last ride ends somewhere without a nearby charging station, it's very inconvenient."

Residents of apartment complexes face similar difficulties. Nguyễn Hùng, who lives in a high-rise building on Phạm Văn Đồng Street, shares a designated charging area with dozens of other electric scooter users.

"We take turns charging," he said. "Sometimes I charge at my workplace on Hàng Trống Street."

But with the 2026 ban on petrol-powered motorbikes approaching, Hùng worries the building’s charging capacity will fall short of residents’ future needs.

Nguyễn Thanh Hoa, a resident of Ocean Park, has been using an electric motorbike for over three years. While her personal charging experience has been relatively smooth, she raised concerns about scalability.

"If everyone switches to electric vehicles, charging availability will become a big issue," she said.

City officials acknowledge the urgency.

Deputy Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền has directed the Department of Construction to review technical standards for EV charging infrastructure.

The department is also working with other agencies to identify land for new charging stations at bus depots, parking lots, rest stops and public spaces.

In addition, policies are being drafted to support businesses investing in EV infrastructure and to help residents transition to clean energy or public transport.

Currently, most charging stations in Hà Nội are developed by private companies. VinFast is the only enterprise with a large-scale charging network, whereas other firms, including EverEV, SOLAREV, GreenYellow Vietnam, Eboost, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and PV Power, are entering the market with varying levels of visibility and distinct strategies.

Phan Trường Thành, head of Investment Finance at Hà Nội's Department of Construction, said that the city has approximately 1,000 charging units, which include chargers for public vehicles, private EVs and electric motorbikes or bicycles.

Authorities are conducting a comprehensive review of parking facilities within Ring Road 1 to install more chargers, allowing visitors to park, recharge and continue travel via public transport.

However, significant challenges remain. The initial investment costs for electric vehicles, including cars, scooters, taxis and buses, are still considerably higher than for fossil fuel vehicles.

Businesses must also invest in specialised charging stations, parking areas and maintenance equipment tailored to EV technology. Battery replacement costs and a lack of widespread charging coverage are additional barriers discouraging firms from fully committing to the transition.

Another major obstacle is the absence of standardised technical regulations. Without uniform guidelines, charging stations are not interoperable across different EV manufacturers and service providers. The lack of a coordinated citywide power grid plan further complicates the deployment of a comprehensive charging network.

Khương Kim Tạo, former deputy chief of the National Traffic Safety Committee Office, emphasised the need for strategic placement.

"Charging stations can’t be installed just anywhere. They must be properly designed and located," he said.

Tạo urged authorities to issue unified national standards and guidelines to ensure both safety and scalability.

"If we do it properly, we can even install charging stations in basements, like in other countries, and give users peace of mind."

To address these shortcomings, the Department of Construction has proposed a comprehensive development plan for charging infrastructure.

This includes expanding the network in densely populated areas, transport hubs, shopping malls and along major traffic corridors; encouraging private investment; simplifying licensing procedures; issuing technical standards; and integrating charging development into urban, electrical and land-use planning frameworks to ensure connectivity and feasibility.

As of July 2025, Hà Nội has launched 16 electric bus routes with a fleet of 248 vehicles, accounting for 12.9 per cent of subsidised buses, exceeding the city’s 2025 targets.

In the taxi sector, 8,831 of the city’s 18,612 taxis – roughly 47.4 per cent – are now electric. Twenty-three taxi operators have submitted plans to the Department of Construction to fully convert their fleets to EVs by 2030.

The path toward green transport is clear, but the charging infrastructure that underpins it must be built with urgency and precision if Hà Nội is to meet its ambitious goals. — VNS