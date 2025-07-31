24-year-old Vietnamese national arrested in Japan on robbery and murder charges

HÀ NỘI — A Vietnamese citizen has been arrested in Japan on suspicion of robbery, murder and unlawful entry, according to information confirmed by Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Phạm Thu Hằng, the ministry's spokesperson, said at a regular press briefing in Hà Nội that Japanese police arrested the suspect on July 27 in Imari City, Saga Prefecture.

"This is heartbreaking news. We extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family," she said.

Upon receiving the information, Việt Nam’s diplomatic missions in Japan promptly contacted local authorities to verify the case and implement citizen protection measures in accordance with both Vietnamese and Japanese law, Hằng added.

"The Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka has sent a letter of condolence to the governor of Saga Prefecture and the victim’s family," she noted.

"Following the direction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our missions in Japan will continue to closely coordinate with Japanese authorities to ensure a lawful and appropriate investigation and handling of the case."

Japanese media reported that on July 27, local police arrested a 24-year-old Vietnamese national Đàm Duy Khang. The suspect was accused of breaking into a house and attacking two women, a 40-year-old Japanese language teacher and her mother, who is in her 70s. The teacher was killed, while her mother sustained injuries to her neck and other parts of her body. The attacker then fled the scene.

The suspect, believed to be a Vietnamese technical intern living nearby, allegedly stole more than 10,000 yen (US$66.72) after forcing his way into the home.

According to the surviving victim, the assailant rang the doorbell, and when they opened the door, he demanded cash and their wallets before launching the attack.

The police said Khang's visa is still valid and he is not an illegal immigrant. He was living with other Vietnamese trainees near the victims' residence.

The Department of Overseas Labour Management (Ministry of Home Affairs) said Khang was from Thanh Hóa Province and was sent to Japan on December 5, 2023, by the Việt Nam-based company Broadcast Information Development Corporation JSC. He was undertaking an internship in poultry processing at JA Foods Saga Company in Saga Prefecture through the Fukuoka Joho Business cooperative.

On July 30, the Department issued an official request for EMICO to urgently dispatch an authorised representative to Japan to promptly gather and update information, cooperate with Japanese authorities, the receiving cooperative, and the host company, and to visit and offer condolences to the victim’s family.

The company has also been asked to review the entire process of selecting, training, and managing interns in light of this incident and take corrective measures.

They must also submit a full report to the Department of Overseas Labour Management and the Việt Nam Labour Management Board in Japan for timely guidance and support.

The Department stated it will continue to closely follow the case and coordinate with relevant Vietnamese and Japanese authorities to ensure compliance with the law and to protect the image and legitimate rights of Vietnamese workers abroad. — VNS