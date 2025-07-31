Party chief outlines structure of next term’s Party Central Committee

HÀ NỘI — The 14th-tenure Party Central Committee is expected to have 200 members, 180 official and 20 alternate members, said Party General Secretary Tô Lâm during a meeting with war veterans and Vietnamese heroic mothers on Thursday.

The meeting took place on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2025) and the National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).

Informing the veterans and heroic mothers on the preparations for the National Party Congress, which is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of next year, he said documents to be submitted to the congress will soon be sent to Party organisations, grassroots Party cells, all Party members and the public nationwide for feedback.

The Party’s policy is that the 14th-tenure Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat must place particular emphasis on quality while ensuring an appropriate number and structure to meet the requirements of comprehensive leadership. The Party will prioritise strengthening the presence of Central Committee members in key positions, strategic regions and critical sectors, Lâm said.

The 14th tenure’s Politburo is projected to have 17 to 19 members, while the Secretariat will include 11 to 13 members, he said.

Some members of the Politburo will be assigned by the Politburo to serve in the Secretariat, and some Secretariat members will be elected by the Party Central Committee, he said.

Among the Central Committee members, both official and alternate, it is anticipated that over 10 per cent will be young officials under 47 years old, 10 to 12 per cent will be women, and 10 to 12 per cent will be from ethnic minority groups.

Those selected must be truly exemplary individuals – honest, courageous in thinking and action, willing to take responsibility, and willing to sacrifice personal interests for the common good.

They must prioritise the interests of the collective, the people, and the nation above all else, enjoy high credibility within the Party and have the trust of the people, the Party chief said.

At the meeting, he also informed the delegates of socio-economic achievements and highly appreciated policies, including effective monetary policy combined with fiscal policy, tuition fee waiver for pre-school children and students from primary school to high school from September, the building of all-level boarding schools in all 248 land border communes and health insurance support.

The operations of two-tier local administration mark a significant milestone, ushering in a new phase of development for the two-tier local administrative apparatus, streamlined, effective, efficient and closer to the people, aiming to better serve the public, he said.

After one month of implementation, the organisational and operational structure of political entities at the commune level has generally functioned in a coordinated and seamless manner, meeting public expectations and providing more convenient and improved services to citizens, he said.

Promoting national unity

At the meeting, the heartfelt reflections shared by war veterans underscored the profound sacrifices made by their comrades, which carry great meaning for the people and the nation.

Even in peacetime, and despite having retired from active service, they continue to embody the noble qualities of Uncle Hồ's soldiers, upholding the spirit of 'determined to fight and determined to win' in confronting wrongdoing and moral decline, and remain steadfast pillars for younger generations.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm emphasised that the nation will forever be grateful and remember the immense contributions of the Party, President Hồ Chí Minh, millions of soldiers, heroic martyrs and people from all walks of life including veteran revolutionaries, Vietnamese heroic mothers, generals, senior officers, war veterans and heroes of the People’s Armed Forces.

He expressed his confidence that, with their deep commitment, sense of responsibility, courage, and wisdom and depending on each individual’s capacity, they will continue to make valuable contributions to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party, the people and the nation.

He called for joint efforts to nurture and strengthen the great national unity bloc and the fine values of Vietnamese culture and people, building a strong internal force to propel the country toward a future of greater prosperity and happiness, standing shoulder to shoulder with world powers, as was the cherished aspiration of President Hồ Chí Minh.

War veterans and high-ranking army officers, together with people nationwide, made contributions to the overall achievements of the country in both war and peace time.

He believed that with responsibilities and devotion, each of them will continue to make more contributions. VNS