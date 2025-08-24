VPS calls for extraordinary shareholder meeting amid market surge

HÀ NỘI — VPS Securities JSC has announced plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in October.

The cutoff date for shareholder registration is set for September 8. This meeting comes at a time when the stock market is experiencing significant upward momentum.

According to a recently released financial report for the second quarter, VPS reported an operating revenue of over VNĐ1.7 trillion (US$64.5 million), up 1 per cent year-on-year.

Net profit before and after tax reached VNĐ878 billion and over VNĐ702 billion, respectively, both marking a substantial 35 per cent rise compared to the same quarter last year.

The brokerage segment continues to be the largest contributor to VPS’s revenue, generating VNĐ748 billion, although this represents a 16 per cent decline from the previous year.

Despite the dip, VPS maintains its position as the leading brokerage firm across the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) and UPCoM exchange, a status it has held for 18 consecutive quarters since early 2021.

However, VPS has observed a slight contraction in its market share recently. In Q2, the firm held a 15.37 per cent market share on the HoSE, down 1.57 per cent from the beginning of the year and 2.79 per cent year-on-year.

Other core business areas showed promising growth. The lending segment increased by 16 per cent, contributing VNĐ530 billion, while proprietary trading grew by 9 per cent to VNĐ259 billion.

Additionally, interest income from held-to-maturity investments surged by 115 per cent to VNĐ145 billion.

For the first half of 2025, VPS recorded cumulative operating revenue of VNĐ3.19 trillion, a 3 per cent decrease compared with the same period last year. However, cost-cutting measures resulted in a 40 per cent increase in net profit before and after tax, recorded at nearly VNĐ1.8 trillion and over VNĐ1.4 trillion, respectively.

This performance translates to 51 per cent of the company's full-year profit target. — BIZHUB/VNS