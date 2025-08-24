Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Forbes names Vietjet among top 50 listed companies in Việt Nam in 2025

August 24, 2025 - 17:25
According to the ranking, Vietjet secured a position among the top five enterprises with the highest revenue last year.

 

Vietjet Board of Directors member and Vice President and CFO Hồ Ngọc Yến Phương (centre) received the award. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Forbes Vietnam magazine has announced the top 50 listed companies in Việt Nam in 2025, honouring outstanding enterprises across various sectors including Vietjet, FPT, Vinamilk and  Petrolimex.

According to the ranking, Vietjet secured a position among the top five enterprises with the highest revenue last year.

The evaluation process by Forbes considered multiple criteria, such as revenue and profit growth, return on equity, earnings per share, industry standing, management quality and development potential during the 2019-2024 period.

Vietjet’s continued presence on the prestigious list highlights its robust financial performance, effective management and growing investor confidence both domestically and internationally.

With a steadily expanding international flight network, the airline is working toward its vision of becoming a global aviation group, delivering sustainable profits to investors while contributing positively to the community in a new era of development. — VNS

Vietjet Forbes top 50 listed companies Vietnam 2025

see also

More on this story

Economy

Khánh Hòa develops smart farming to modernise agriculture

To create breakthroughs in agriculture, Khanh Hoa will continue to develop signature crops and livestock, including grapes, aloe vera, green asparagus, onions, garlic, goats, sheep, bird’s nests, mangoes, purple sugarcane, durians, and high-quality rice varieties.
Economy

VN-Index plunges over 42 points

According to Viet Dragon Securities, the sharp decline provides an opportunity for investors to take profits, narrow portfolios and reduce equity exposure, while waiting for stabilisation around support levels.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom