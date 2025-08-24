Forbes names Vietjet among top 50 listed companies in Việt Nam in 2025

HCM CITY — Forbes Vietnam magazine has announced the top 50 listed companies in Việt Nam in 2025, honouring outstanding enterprises across various sectors including Vietjet, FPT, Vinamilk and Petrolimex.

According to the ranking, Vietjet secured a position among the top five enterprises with the highest revenue last year.

The evaluation process by Forbes considered multiple criteria, such as revenue and profit growth, return on equity, earnings per share, industry standing, management quality and development potential during the 2019-2024 period.

Vietjet’s continued presence on the prestigious list highlights its robust financial performance, effective management and growing investor confidence both domestically and internationally.

With a steadily expanding international flight network, the airline is working toward its vision of becoming a global aviation group, delivering sustainable profits to investors while contributing positively to the community in a new era of development. — VNS