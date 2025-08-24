Emirates SkyCargo: Việt Nam among fastest-growing export markets

HCM CITY – Việt Nam stands out as one of Emirates SkyCargo’s fastest-growing export markets in Southeast Asia, fueled by robust demand for high-value cargo such as electronics, textiles, and agricultural products, the company stated.

Emirates SkyCargo transported 13,873 tonnes of general cargo from Việt Nam in the fiscal year 2024-2025, supported by three dedicated weekly freighters to Hà Nội, in addition to substantial passenger flight capacity.

“East and Southeast Asia, including Việt Nam, are not just anchors of our global network – they are shaping the future of global logistics, and global trade,” said Abdulla Alkhallafi, vice president of Cargo Commercial, Far East and Australasia.

“From cutting-edge manufacturing hubs to high-growth consumer markets, the region drives the pace of trade. Our strategic growth strategy and continued investment in East Asia and Southeast Asia reflects this as we remain laser-focused on building the capacity, routes and partnerships to best serve the exponential demand.”

Emirates SkyCargo now provides over 21,000 tonnes of weekly tonnage in and out of East and Southeast Asia, with Viet Nam being a pivotal growth market. By leveraging the largest and most diversified route network among non-Asian airlines, Emirates SkyCargo supports the rising export demands from manufacturing hubs like Việt Nam.

Expanding its presence in the region, Emirates SkyCargo currently serves 25 gateways across 12 countries and territories.

Cao Dương, Cargo manager of Emirates in Vietnam, emphasised: "Việt Nam is one of our fastest-growing export markets in Southeast Asia, driven by strong demand for high-value cargo like electronics, textiles, and agricultural products.

Our enhanced freighter schedules and capacity directly support Vietnamese businesses, enabling them to compete more effectively in global markets and align with Vietnam’s 2045 vision to become a regional logistics hub."

Firmly entrenched as the ‘factory of the world,’ East and Southeast Asia – including Việt Nam's thriving electronics, textile, and seafood sectors - require significant air freight capacity to shift goods worldwide.

Emirates SkyCargo freighters serve nine gateways in the region, with 44 weekly flights, the highest freighter flight density on the airline’s vast global network; this schedule is complemented by 13 charter services to and from East Asia every week, delivering consistent capacity and stable connectivity for Asian businesses into Europe and the Middle East.

Freighter and charter operations are underpinned by 311 weekly passenger flights, moving travellers and cargo via a mix of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s.

As a global hub for innovation, e-commerce and advanced manufacturing, and boasting a thriving agricultural sector, East and Southeast Asia have long been key markets on Emirates SkyCargo’s global network.

In an average week, Emirates SkyCargo uplifts over 450 tonnes of fresh fruit, vegetables, seafood and other perishable products, 100 tonnes of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, 75 tonnes of electronics, semi-conductors and smart goods, 180 tonnes of garments and over 1,300 tonnes of eCommerce.

For Việt Nam, Emirates SkyCargo annually uplifts over 1.8 tonnes of high tech products and over 4,500 tonnes of fresh fruit, vegetables, seafood and other perishable products. – VNS