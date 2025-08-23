Hà Nội plans to attract strategic investors with strong incentives

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Committee has issued an official dispatch, asking its departments and agencies to review and develop incentives to attract strategic investors.

The move is part of the city’s efforts in implementing the municipal People’s Council’s Resolution No. 17/2025/NQ-HDND on attracting strategic investors.

Under the resolution, Hà Nội is focusing on creating favourable conditions and offering strong incentives to investors in research and development (R&D), technology transfer, and high-quality workforce training. The city considers these fields crucial to building a modern, sustainable economy and enhancing its position as an innovation hub in the region.

According to the official dispatch, the Department of Finance is tasked with reviewing and compiling a list of projects calling for strategic investors in line with the Capital Law and Resolution No. 17/2025.

It will also design procedures for publishing project information, investor selection, and mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating commitments.At the same time, the city's management board of high-tech parks and industrial zones will play a leading role in attracting strategic investors into these areas.

It will announce priority projects, define investor requirements, and oversee project applications and investment procedures.Tax authorities will guide and implement preferential tax policies for strategic investors, while ensuring transparency and compliance.

The Region I Customs Sub-Department will provide simplified and preferential customs procedures, facilitating fast and transparent clearance of goods for strategic investment projects. In addition, municipal departments and local administrations are instructed to review and propose projects in priority sectors. — VNS