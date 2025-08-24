Việt Nam needs comprehensive solutions to master AI

HÀ NỘI — In the digital era, technology is no longer just a supporting tool, but is increasingly becoming an essential 'creative assistant', enabling countries to accelerate development.

Việt Nam is regarded as having significant potential for breakthroughs, but to turn challenges into opportunities, comprehensive solutions are required. These range from institutional reforms and resources to skilled workforce training.

Speaking at the 'Aptech Talk: Rising Việt Nam in the AI Era' on August 23, Chu Tuấn Anh, director of the Aptech International Programmer Training System, said Việt Nam’s success lies in grasping technology as well as in building on a 'three-legged foundation' of patriotism, national pride and the ability to apply technology in its own way.

He stressed that AI is simply a tool comparable to electricity in modern society.

“Instead of being apprehensive, young people need to be proactive in learning and turning AI into a powerful assistant,” he said.

From an international perspective, Kallol Mukherjee, vice president of India’s Aptech Group, noted that Aptech has accompanied Vietnamese youth since 1999, helping to lay the groundwork for the country’s information technology development.

According to Mukherjee, this longstanding presence across different technological generations is a testament to Việt Nam’s potential and readiness in the age of AI.

Experts at the event also highlighted that to harness AI effectively, clear objectives and roadmaps, along with structured training programmes, are vital. In the context of information overload, unstructured learning cannot yield good results. Learners need solid foundational knowledge and consistent practice, treating AI as a familiar tool in the same way Google once transformed search habits.

On the topic of strategy, Tuấn Anh suggested that in the short term, Việt Nam should 'stand on the shoulders of giants', leveraging leading global AI models to rapidly expand applications across sectors, driving productivity and efficiency.

In the longer term, he emphasised that developing domestic AI models is indispensable to ensure technological sovereignty and to create specialised applications tailored to Việt Nam’s specific needs. — VNS