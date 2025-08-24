Heavy rain and flooding forecast due to approaching typhoon

HÀ NỘI — Floods are forecast to hit rivers from Thanh Hoá to Huế from now until Thursday due to Typhoon Kajiki, the fifth one this year, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

The typhoon is strengthening and moving very quickly, with a speed of about 25km per hour, towards Việt Nam's central region.

The area from Thanh Hoá to Quảng Trị will likely see heavy rain, with rainfall of 150-300mm, and in some places reaching over 600mm.

Water in the Cả (Nghệ An), Ngàn Sâu, Ngàn Phố and La rivers in Hà Tĩnh, as well as the Gianh, Kiến Giang and Thạch Hãn rivers in Quảng Trị have hit alert levels two and three.

Flash floods and landslides may occur in mountainous areas from Thanh Hoá to Huế.

Detailed information is provided on the Department of Hydrometeorology website at https://luquetsatlo.nchmf.gov.vn.

The Ministry of National Defence has assigned more than 346,200 officers and soldiers along with 8,200 vehicles of all kinds to get ready to cope with the typhoon.

Border Guards of provinces and cities from Quảng Ninh to Khánh Hoà have provided notifications and guidance to more than 59,600 vehicles and about 248,820 people on the developments and direction of the typhoon, so that they can move to avoid the effects of the storm and evacuate from dangerous areas.

Hà Tĩnh, Huế and Quảng Ngãi Border Guards on Saturday asked 115 officers and soldiers to instruct and arrange 274 ships at anchorage areas, reinforce nine rafts and help locals brace 13 houses.

PM’s instructions

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday issued Official Dispatch 143/CĐ-TTg requesting ministries and localities to focus on an urgent response to Typhoon Kajiki.

In the dispatch, PM Chính told ministries, provinces and cities to not be negligent and focus on leading, directing and effectively implementing measures to respond to the typhoon.

Response measures should be put in place at the highest level to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Leaders are urged to postpone meetings and work that is not really necessary, and make use of the entire local political system to deal with the typhoon.

Provinces and cities must inform ships and other vehicles about the typhoon's development and guide them to evacuate affected areas and reach safe storm shelters.

Localities will assign forces to support residents in reinforcing houses, trimming trees and protecting services and public works, especially educational and medical establishments, paying special attention to dikes, dams and power systems.

Residents will also require help in harvesting agricultural and aquaculture products, especially those that are about to be harvested.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is responsible for providing the earliest, most complete and accurate information on the typhoon’s developments to local authorities and people so that they can proactively and effectively respond.

It should also focus on reducing damage to the dike system, irrigation dams and agricultural production.

A major task for the Ministry of Construction is keeping a close watch on construction activities, as well as maintaining traffic safety on expressways and national highways. The ministry has also been asked to arrange vehicles in key areas to be ready to coordinate with relevant agencies and forces to quickly deploy search and rescue workers.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will oversee the safety of workers involved in offshore oil and gas exploitation, mining and tunnelling as well as keeping a close watch on hydroelectric dams, power systems and the supply of essential goods.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Public Security will guide relevant units to be ready with forces and vehicles to support people in evacuating, relocating and responding to landslides and flash floods, providing resources and rescue efforts when requested by localities.

The Ministry of Science and Technology should ensure continuous and smooth communication at the central and local levels and between the provincial level and the commune, village and hamlet levels.

Tasks for the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Health include limiting damage to facilities and ensuring that the start of the new school year and students’ studies are not affected, as well as maintaining emergency activities and promptly restoring normal medical examination and treatment at hospitals and clinics.

PM Chính assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to preside over the emergency response and established a working group to inspect and direct the response to the typhoon in Thanh Hoá and Nghệ An provinces, while the Ministry of National Defence will check on work in Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Trị provinces. — VNS