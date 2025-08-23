Hà Nội traffic adjusted for second full-dress National Day parade rehearsal

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội police on August 23 announced traffic adjustments to help residents proactively avoid congestion during the second full rehearsal for the military parade and march celebrating the eightieth anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and National Day (September 2).

Earlier, on August 13, traffic routing plans for the celebrations were unveiled. Accordingly, the second full rehearsal will start at 8:00 pm on August 24.

Traffic routing adjustments are as follows: From 12:30 am on August 23 (four hours thirty minutes earlier than previously announced) to 2:00 am on August 25, all vehicles will be either banned or restricted from traveling on the designated streets, including Hoàng Hoa Thám, Thụy Khuê (from Hùng Vương to Văn Cao), Mai Xuân Thưởng, Quán Thánh, Phan Đình Phùng, Hùng Vương, Hoàng Văn Thụ, Độc Lập, Chùa Một Cột, Bắc Sơn, Tôn Thất Đàm, Nguyễn Cảnh Chân, Hoàng Diệu, Cửa Bắc, and Yên Phụ.

From 4:30 pm on August 24 to 2:00 am on August 25, the authorities will ban vehicles on such routes as Yên Phụ, Thanh Niên, Điện Biên Phủ, Bà Huyện Thanh Quan, Lê Hồng Phong, Ông Ích Khiêm, Ngọc Hà, Nguyễn Tri Phương, Chu Văn An, Tôn Germany Thắng, Cát Linh, Trịnh Hoài Germany, Hàng Cháo, Trần Phú, Sơn Tây, Kim Mã, Liễu Giai, Văn Cao, Nghi Tàm, Đội Cấn, Đốc La-Phố, Nguyễn Thái Học, Lê Duẩn, Trần Nhân Tông (from Lê Duẩn to Quang Trung), Tràng Thi, Hàng Khay, Tràng Tiền, Cổ Tân, Phan Chu Trinh (from Hai Bà Trưng to Tràng Tiền), Lê Thánh Tông, Tông Đản (from Lý Đạo Thành to Tràng Tiền), Trần Quang Khải, Trần Khánh Dư, Quang Trung (from Lý Thường Kiệt to Tràng Thi), Lý Thái Tổ, Nguyễn Hữu Huân, Ngô Quyền (from State Bank Square to Tràng Tiền), Giảng Võ, Láng Hạ, Láng (from Láng Hạ to Trần Duy Hưng).

The municipal police also announced a temporary ban on vehicles travelling on roads inside Ring Road 1 (except for security vehicles, vehicles serving the celebrations, priority vehicles, official duty vehicles, buses, garbage collection trucks, and emergency or repair vehicles).

For streets in the area between Ring Road 1 and Ring Road 2, vehicles including trucks with a designed total weight of one point five tonnes or more and passenger cars with sixteen seats or more are temporarily banned, except for the aforementioned cases.

For details on fully banned, temporarily restricted, and limited-access roads, residents can check the Hà Nội police’s official portal at congan.hanoi.gov.vn.

The police urged residents to check for updates on a80.hanoi.gov.vn, congan.hanoi.gov.vn, and other official media before travelling. — VNS