Saint Paul Hospital sets goal to become a 'smart hospital' by 2026

HÀ NỘI — Saint Paul General Hospital is focusing its investment on developing human resources and facility infrastructure to become a smart hospital by 2026, according to the hospital's director Dr Nguyễn Đức Long.

Dr Long was speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the 105th anniversary of Saint Paul General Hospital held in Hà Nội on Friday.

The hospital is currently a pioneer in applying modern medical technology, implementing many advanced management models and is also the cradle of training, scientific research and technology transfer for many hospital levels.

"Saint Paul General Hospital has been affirming its position in the health system of the capital and the whole country," said Dr Long.

The establishment has successfully applied many typical applications and features, such as AI applications in medical examination and treatment in diagnostic imaging, digestive endoscopy and facial recognition for patient reception. The hospital also digitalised the health examination process, implemented a clinical decision support system (CDSS) and chronic electronic medical records and the Saint Paul General Hospital App.

The director added: "The implementation of digital transformation has brought high efficiency, such as deploying electronic medical records to replace 100 per cent of paper medical records, reducing insurance payment errors by 10 times, reducing 90 per cent of printing, managing and storing paper, increasing work efficiency by 20 per cent, reducing medical errors by 20 per cent and reducing patient waiting time by 30 per cent.”

He said that after more than 100 years of establishment and development, from the early days with many difficulties in terms of facilities and human resources, the hospital has now become a prestigious medical address, gradually integrating internationally.

At the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan awarded the President’s First Class Labour Medal to Saint Paul General Hospital.

In addition, the hospital’s 10 groups and 17 individuals were also awarded Certificates of Merit by the Hà Nội People's Committee for their outstanding achievements in medical examination and treatment, contributing to protecting and improving people's health.

After more than 100 years, Saint Paul General Hospital is now a Grade I hospital with seven leading specialities and 870 beds. It receives between 2,000-3,000 patients every day.— VNS