Thủ Đức General Hospital unveils new brand identity

HCM CITY — Thủ Đức General Hospital in HCM City on August 23 officially introduced its new brand identity and welfare initiatives to enhance healthcare services and community support.

The event followed a recent decision by the HCM City People’s Committee to rename the hospital from “Thủ Đức City Hospital” to “Thủ Đức General Hospital”.

The launch of the new brand identity marks an important milestone in the hospital’s development strategy, reflecting its mission to modernise services, enhance professional capacity, and strengthen ties with the community.

Designed in blue and red, the logo depicts hands cradling a heart and an electrocardiogram line, conveying a message of trust, compassion and patient-centred care.

Speaking at the event, Vũ Trí Thanh, director of Thủ Đức General Hospital, said the new brand identity represents the hospital’s determination to innovate, not only in its image but also in the quality of services.

“We are committed to delivering the best possible care, maintaining patient benefits at the highest level, and continuing to invest in facilities, specialised services and new technologies to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community,” he said.

The launch was accompanied by a series of social welfare activities, supported by local partners and donations that include 50 wheelchairs from Phước Hữu Wind Power JSC, and medical equipment worth VNĐ1 billion (US$43,715) from Agribank Bình Thạnh Branch.

A charity campaign called “Bầu Ơi” presented 50 gift packages worth VNĐ1 million ($43) each to disadvantaged patients.

The hospital signed a cooperation agreement with the city’s Social Welfare Centre to jointly implement social support programmes.

As part of the drive, its doctors offered free medical check-ups, medicines and gifts to 300 elderly and disadvantaged people in Tam Bình Ward.

The initiative will be extended to 600 beneficiaries in Hiệp Bình and Thủ Đức wards on September 20 and November 22, with a total budget of VNĐ270 million ($11,830).

Other activities included the “Happy Lunch” programme, which provided 300 nutritious meals to inpatients, along with free haircut services, coconut leaf art performances and traditional folk games for patients and visitors.

Thủ Đức General Hospital now is one of the city’s top specialised medical facilities.

In 2024, the hospital was ranked among the 10 hospitals with the highest quality assessment scores in HCM City.

It is committed to further improving healthcare standards and playing a more active role in enhancing community well-being. — VNS