Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Truck collision causes 5-km traffic jam at HCM City gateway

August 24, 2025 - 12:27
Traffic at one of HCM City’s busiest gateways was gridlocked for hours on Sunday (Aug 24) morning after two trucks collided and overturned, blocking multiple lanes.
Authorities block traffic to handle an overturned truck on National Highway 1 in HCM City, Sunday morning. — Photo courtesy of city authorites

HCM CITY — Traffic at one of HCM City’s busiest gateways was gridlocked for hours on Sunday (Aug 24) morning after two trucks collided and overturned, blocking multiple lanes.

The accident happened around 8am on National Highway 1 near Tam Bình Market in former Thủ Đức City (part of HCM City).

One truck overturned, scattering concrete barriers across the road, while the other was badly damaged. No injuries were reported.

The crash caused a 5-km jam stretching from Linh Xuân Overpass, affecting thousands of vehicles heading towards the western city.

Motorbikes weaved between cars and rode on pavements to escape the standstill.

Traffic police and rescue teams quickly moved in to clear the scene. By 11am, vehicles were able to slowly pass the area.

National Highway 1 is Việt Nam’s longest and busiest road, running through HCM City in three sections connecting Thủ Đức, An Sương and An Lạc before reaching Long An Province. 

It is a key route for container trucks carrying goods to and from the Thủ Đức wholesale market and other southern provinces, making it highly prone to congestion after accidents. — VNS 

 

see also

More on this story

Society

PM urges equal access to education – training

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on August 22 stressed the need to ensure equal access to education and training while chairing a national conference reviewing the 2024–2025 academic year and outlining tasks for 2025–2026.
Society

A journey through the cosmos

Opening on August 21, the Space Museum is one of the Việt Nam National Space Centre’s landmark projects celebrating the 80th National Day and the 50th anniversary of the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology. Inspired by the universe, it promises to be an unmissable destination for all space lovers!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom