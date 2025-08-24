Truck collision causes 5-km traffic jam at HCM City gateway

HCM CITY — Traffic at one of HCM City’s busiest gateways was gridlocked for hours on Sunday (Aug 24) morning after two trucks collided and overturned, blocking multiple lanes.

The accident happened around 8am on National Highway 1 near Tam Bình Market in former Thủ Đức City (part of HCM City).

One truck overturned, scattering concrete barriers across the road, while the other was badly damaged. No injuries were reported.

The crash caused a 5-km jam stretching from Linh Xuân Overpass, affecting thousands of vehicles heading towards the western city.

Motorbikes weaved between cars and rode on pavements to escape the standstill.

Traffic police and rescue teams quickly moved in to clear the scene. By 11am, vehicles were able to slowly pass the area.

National Highway 1 is Việt Nam’s longest and busiest road, running through HCM City in three sections connecting Thủ Đức, An Sương and An Lạc before reaching Long An Province.

It is a key route for container trucks carrying goods to and from the Thủ Đức wholesale market and other southern provinces, making it highly prone to congestion after accidents. — VNS