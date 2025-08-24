HCM City police bust laughing gas supply ring to Bùi Viện Street

HCM CITY — The HCM City Police Investigation Agency announced late Saturday that it had initiated legal proceedings against a case and prosecuted several defendants involved in the sale of “laughing gas” (N₂O) at multiple business establishments in the downtown ward Bến Thành, HCM City.

On July 15 and 21, police discovered that businesses in Bến Thành ward, formerly District 1 – including 'Nameless', located at 5-7 Bùi Viện Street, and 'Bosin', located on the first floor of No.6 Bùi Viện Street – were selling laughing gas for customers to use on site.

At Nameless, authorities found four shisha pipes, 21 used jars of shisha tobacco, 94 unopened jars of shisha tobacco, eight black 3kg metal cylinders and four blue 10kg cylinders suspected to contain N₂O. At Bosin, inspectors discovered six black 3kg cylinders suspected of containing N₂O.

The suspects confessed that the sale of laughing gas was carried out in an organised process: staff would take customer orders, servers would fill balloons with N₂O and bring them to the tables, and payments were recorded via software.

Revenues from laughing gas sales were pooled and distributed internally, with staff receiving a percentage commission. The suspects admitted their entire illegal conduct, fully aware that laughing gas is banned for commercial use due to its harmful effects on human health, but continued selling it for illicit profits.

Based on collected evidence, HCM City police determined that the activities at Bosin and Nameless showed signs of the crime of “trafficking in prohibited goods” under the Penal Code, generating large illicit profits. Accordingly, the agency initiated legal proceedings and prosecuted the individuals involved.

The suspects also admitted to being the main suppliers of laughing gas in the popular nighttime entertainment area Bùi Viện–Bến Thành since 2019, raking in tens of billions of Vietnamese đồng. Police have prosecuted the two suspects on charges of “trafficking in prohibited goods” as prescribed by law.

HCM City police warned organisations, individuals, and businesses to strictly comply with the law and refrain from using, trading, or distributing goods banned by the State, including laughing gas. Authorities will continue to strictly handle violations to protect the rights and health of the public. — VNS