Home Society

Central localities ban vessels from going to sea as Storm Kajiki approaches

August 23, 2025 - 19:30
Central coastal provinces have banned vessels from going to sea as Storm Kajiki, the fifth storm in the East Sea this year, threatens Việt Nam with strong winds, heavy rains and dangerous seas.
Fishing boats in Huế return to shore to take shelter from the storm.. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Central coastal localities have ordered a ban on vessels going out to sea starting August 24 as Storm Kajiki, the fifth storm to form in the East Sea this year, moves closer to Việt Nam’s mainland.

The storm, which strengthened from a tropical depression on August 23, is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rains and rough seas from Thanh Hóa to Huế, posing high risks of flooding, landslides and damage to coastal and offshore activities.

In Quảng Trị, provincial authorities ordered all fishing boats and transport vessels to stay ashore from 7am on August 24 until the storm passes. The province has 8,725 registered vessels with nearly 24,200 workers.

As of early August 23, 634 boats with 2,860 crew members were still operating offshore. Border guard forces have been instructed to maintain communication and call on them to take safe shelters before 10am on August 24.

Units have also been deployed to help fishermen secure their boats at anchorages and guide families in reinforcing vessels against collisions during the storm. The provincial Border Guard Command has set up task forces with vehicles and rescue equipment ready for emergencies.

Provincial leaders have urged strict application of the 'four on-the-spot' principle – on-site command, forces, means and logistics – while warning localities not to be passive. They have also asked agencies to provide timely information to residents about heavy rains, flash floods and landslides that may accompany the storm.

In Nghệ An, authorities banned all vessels, including fishing boats and transport ships, from sailing from 5am on August 24.

The local border guard force has already informed more than 400 vessels with over 2,100 workers of the storm’s movements, while assisting locals in securing boats and reinforcing houses.

By the afternoon of August 23, nearly 3,000 fishing boats with 13,200 workers had been accounted for, with no vessels reported in dangerous areas. About 500 soldiers, three ships and 30 vehicles have been placed on standby for rescue operations.

Quảng Ngãi authorities have ordered a halt to passenger ferries between Sa Kỳ and Lý Sơn Island once winds reach level 6. They also instructed officials to call back fishing boats near Hoàng Sa and northern waters, urging them to either leave hazardous zones or take shelter immediately.

In mountainous districts, local forces are checking residential areas at risk of flash floods and landslides, with plans to relocate households if necessary.

According to a quick report from the provincial Border Guard Command, the whole province has 581 vessels with 4,771 workers operating in the sea areas. There are 5,841 vessels anchored at the ports. All of the above vessels have received information about the developments and movement direction of the storm.

Meanwhile, in Huế City, local farmers rushed to harvest their summer-autumn rice crop before the storm arrives. Authorities have also ordered more than 100 offshore fishing boats to return to ports and relocated hundreds of small boats inland for safety.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has asked 12 provinces and cities, including Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ngãi and Gia Lai, to urgently reinforce dykes, reservoirs and irrigation works ahead of heavy rains and flooding.

As of August 23, Storm Kajiki had packed winds of level 8 (62–74 km/h), with gusts up to level 10 (89–102 km/h), moving west-northwest at 25km per hour. Forecasters warned it could intensify further, reaching levels 11–12 with gusts of level 15 (167–183 km/h) when approaching the central coast between Thanh Hóa and Huế on August 25.

Authorities have warned people in coastal and low-lying areas to remain alert, follow official instructions and prepare for possible evacuations. — VNA

Storm Kajiki coastal preparedness disaster response

