Vietnam Airlines adjusts flight schedules on August 24-25 due to Typhoon Kajiki

HÀ NỘI — National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on Sunday afternoon that it would adjust flights at several airports in central Việt Nam due to the impact of Typhoon Kajiki, the fifth storm to hit the East Sea this year.

According to the airline, flights at Phú Bài Airport in Huế City will be cancelled on Sunday (August 24). They are Flights VN1549, VN1548, VN7067, VN7066, VN7545, VN7544 between Hà Nội and Huế; and VN1378, VN1379 between HCM City and Huế.

On Monday, flights to and from Huế are expected to operate after 12pm.

At Đồng Hới Airport in Quảng Trị Province, Vietnam Airlines will cancel services on Monday (August 25), including VN1404 and VN1405 between HCM City and Đồng Hới; as well as VN1591 and VN1590 between Hà Nội and Đồng Hới.

Meanwhile, at Thọ Xuân Airport in Thanh Hóa, all flights to and from HCM City scheduled for, including VN1273, VN1272, VN7270, VN7271, VN1276, VN1277, VN7276, VN7275, VN7079, VN7078, VN1278, and VN1279, will be cancelled.

The carrier warned that other domestic and international services may face knock-on delays or cancellations on Monday as the storm continues to affect weather conditions. Affected passengers will be supported in line with current regulations.

The Vietnam Airlines Group reminded passengers to keep their seat belts fastened throughout flights, even when the signal is switched off, to minimise risks during turbulence.

The airline said it will continue to closely monitor the storm and provide regular updates through its website, social media accounts, and customer messages via phone and email. Passengers are advised to plan their journey to airports carefully, considering possible impacts of the storm on road and transport links.

For assistance, passengers can contact the 24/7 hotline at 1900 1100, the official Facebook page, Zalo channel, or Vietnam Airlines ticket offices and agents nationwide. — VNA/VNS