Cà Mau Province supports co-operatives in digital transformation

CÀ MAU — Cà Mau Province is boosting measures to help co-operatives successfully implement digital transformation and enhance production and business outcomes.

Digital transformation has become crucial in the production and business activities of co-operatives, helping them to change production methods and reduce manual labour.

This shift boosts the competitiveness and efficiency of co-operatives, and enables them to participate more effectively in value chains, according to the province Co-operative Alliance.

The Ba Đình General Agricultural Co-operative in Vĩnh Lộc Commune was established in 2018 with 252 members, and now owns 651ha used for rice and shrimp cultivation alongside other economic models.

Nông Văn Thạch, chairman of the co-operative’s Board of Directors, said: “To implement digital transformation quickly and effectively, the co-operative identified the key factor as having a capable and qualified leadership team. At present, all members of the Board of Directors are relatively young, hold university degrees, and are proficient in information technology.”

With support from the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, the provincial Co-operative Alliance, and Sorimachi Vietnam, the co-operative has adopted production diary software FaceFarm and co-operative accounting software WACA to improve management.

The use of FaceFarm enables the co-operative to systematically monitor production processes, ensure compliance with sustainable farming standards, and facilitate traceability.

In addition, the co-operative has digitised its production procedures through a traceability system.

Alongside this, modern machinery is widely used in rice-shrimp farming, such as combine harvesters, sowing machines, and drones for spraying pesticides.

This technical and digital progression reduces labour intensity and costs, ultimately raising members' incomes.

Beyond management benefits, digital technology strengthens market connections. Using e-commerce platforms and digital solutions, the co-operative accesses more partners, increases product value, and expands sales channels, Thạch said.

Since the co-operative has engaged in digital transformation and trade promotion on e-commerce platforms, its sales volumes and production capacity have grown significantly, he said.

The Vĩnh Châu Artemia Breeding Co-operative in Hiệp Thành Ward was established in 2003 and specialises in artemia egg production and trade.

The co-operative’s products are sold nationwide and exported to demanding international markets such as Japan and the EU, reaching an annual export revenue of nearly US$1 million.

Cao Thành Văn, the co-operative’s chairman, attributes the success to product quality management through supply chains and to active promotion via websites and social media platforms like TikTok, Zalo, and Facebook, helping the co-operative’s products gain wider reach.

Technology application and digital transformation are vital and inevitable for the co-operative’s sustainable development, he said.

“We hope for continuous support from authorities, businesses, and international organisations to expand this model to more co-operatives, enabling members to access modern technology and trade,” he said.

The southernmost province has 612 co-operatives, including 484 agricultural ones, according to its Co-operative Alliance.

Nguyễn Văn Vũ, chairman of the alliance, said: “Digital transformation has eased management, reduced costs, and increased profits, especially through digital marketing which opens many new export opportunities for agricultural products.”

About 40 per cent of the province’s co-operatives have suitable IT equipment and network connectivity to run data management and product traceability software, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Most devices can support upgrades and digital applications to enhance production and business practices.

To enhance the effectiveness of co-operatives in applying digital transformation, the province will step up communication to raise awareness of the digital economy and society within the collective economy and co-operatives.

Efforts will focus on promoting digital applications, platforms, and services to improve access for co-operatives and their members.

More training courses will be offered to co-operatives to enhance their skills in using digital tools and driving innovation.

The province will mobilise resources and connect partners within the innovation ecosystem to support the development of the collective economy and co-operatives through digital transformation.

It aims to link co-operatives and create favourable conditions for them to join global supply chains via digital platforms.

It will focus on helping co-operatives bring their key agricultural products and products recognised under the country’s “One Commune – One Product” programme onto e-commerce platforms such as Postmart.vn, Voso.vn, and others, in order to boost the digital economy. — VNS