Trees around Hà Nội's Ba Đình Square to be removed, relocated for grand parade

HÀ NỘI — Dozens of trees in central Hà Nội will be removed or relocated to expand the road for the grand parade this September, per a recent permit issued by the city’s construction department.

These trees are currently located on the sidewalks of Trần Phú Street and the median and sidewalks of Hùng Vương Street, connecting Trần Phú and Nguyễn Thái Học streets in Ba Đình Ward.

According to the official document, the department approved the relocation of 19 healthy trees, with trunk diameters ranging between six to 54cm and heights of between three to 18m.

These include one crape myrtle, five milkwood pine, seven resin trees (Dipterocarpus alatus), and six black star trees.

They will be transferred to a nursery for care before being replanted in other locations across the city.

Five other trees, one black star and four African mahoganies with twisted trunks, exposed roots or ageing signs, will be cut down.

The tree relocation and removal is assigned to the city’s Maintenance Board for Transport Infrastructure Projects, in coordination with the Urban Technical Infrastructure Management Centre and the Hà Nội Green Tree Park Co Ltd.

Hà Nội Green Tree Park Co Ltd will carry out the removal, relocation and provide care for the trees in accordance with technical procedures. It will also work with the local authorities and relevant departments to inform residents about the procedures.

The transport infrastructure maintenance board is responsible for proactively surveying underground and above-ground structures and power lines to provide timely information to construction units, ensuring safety.

Hà Nội Urban Technical Infrastructure Management Centre will coordinate the implementation, supervision and finalisation of the entire process in alignment with regulations.

The removal and relocation of these trees is based on an official document issued by Hà Nội People’s Committee vice chairman Dương Đức Tuấn, which sets out to expand the space of Hùng Vương Street and the extended Độc Lập Street for the upcoming grand parade.

Scheduled for September 2, this major event marks the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Independence Day (September 2, 1945-2025).

In a directive sent to ministries, departments and localities in mid-June for event preparations, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính assigned Hà Nội to take the lead in site clearance, renovation and expansion of Ba Đình Square for the parade. — VNS