Dozens evacuated as landslide threat looms over Nghệ An mountain village

NGHỆ AN — Local authorities in Mỹ Lý Commune in the central province of Nghệ An urgently evacuated dozens of households early on Friday after discovering a large crack on a nearby mountain that posed a serious risk of collapse.

On Friday, a leader from the Mỹ Lý Commune Police said local officials were working with commune police, border guards and other emergency forces to inspect the crack and relocate residents from areas at high risk of landslides.

The crack first appeared on Thursday night on a mountain in Xằng Trên village. Initial inspections revealed that the fissure winds through multiple points across the village and extends more than 100m, raising fears of a major landslide.

Evacuations began immediately on Thursday night and continued into Friday morning. Households living at the foot of the mountain and in vulnerable areas were moved to designated safe shelters.

“This morning, forces are continuing to climb the mountain to assess the crack. All affected households have been safely relocated,” said a Mỹ Lý Commune Police official.

On July 22 and 23, the commune was hit by severe flash floods which caused widespread damage. Preliminary reports indicated that 162 houses were swept away or destroyed, while another 184 were heavily flooded and buried in thick mud.

An additional 12 homes were damaged by landslides. Hundreds of families lost their possessions, food supplies and household goods, leaving daily life in disarray.

On Thursday, the Ministry of National Defence deployed helicopters to deliver food, essentials and other aid to isolated mountain communes in Nghệ An, including Mỹ Lý. However, due to the lack of a suitable landing site, the helicopter crews had to drop supplies from the air to reach the stranded residents. — VNS