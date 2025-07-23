Việt Nam emerges as potential new star in global AI landscape

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam secured the sixth position out of 40 countries in the World AI Index published by the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN) last week.

The ranking underscores the nation's openness to emerging technologies and signals its growing ambition to play a leading role in the global artificial intelligence (AI) landscape.

The WIN World AI Index Survey 2025 is a global initiative designed to understand how people perceive, engage with, and prepare for the rise of AI. As a pioneering effort, the survey offers a unique snapshot of global AI readiness, trust and usage.

In Việt Nam, the survey was conducted by Indochina Research between December 2024 and January 2025, gathering insights from 900 participants across four major cities.

According to the survey, Việt Nam made a remarkable impression, driven by a dynamic and open-minded urban population that is both enthusiastic and confident about new technologies.

The country also surpassed many developed nations in its openness towards and optimism about AI. From curiosity to confidence, Việt Nam is showing clear signs of readiness to embrace and capitalise on the opportunities of the AI era.

Scoring 59.2 out of 100, Việt Nam overtook developed countries like South Korea, Australia and Japan in the 2025 WIN World AI Index. Notably, it ranked third globally in AI trust with 65.6 points, and fifth in AI acceptance with 71.6 points.

Indicators measuring interest, comfort in using AI and awareness of its usefulness among Vietnamese respondents also surpass the global average. These findings signal that trust in digital technology is steadily growing within Vietnamese society.

Despite strong trust and interest in artificial intelligence, Việt Nam’s actual AI usage remains relatively low, scoring 37.6 points and ranking 17th out of 40 countries, its lowest position among four usage-related indicators.

The data reveals that around 60 per cent of Vietnamese respondents have used AI at least once, yet only 3 per cent report daily usage.

The survey revealed notable disparities in AI usage by location and age. Nearly 90 per cent of people aged 18-24 in Hà Nội and HCM City have used AI, while usage rates are significantly lower in Đà Nẵng and Cần Thơ, particularly among those aged 55 and older.

The survey noted that, like in other Asia-Pacific countries, the top concern among Vietnamese respondents is data privacy, with 52 per cent expressing worry about how AI collects and uses personal information.

Approximately 48 per cent of respondents expressed concern that AI could replace them in their jobs, while 36 per cent worried about misinformation, including deepfakes and opinion manipulation.

According to the survey, with high levels of trust and positive attitudes, Việt Nam holds significant advantages to help it make a breakthrough in the global AI race. However, to fully realise this potential, AI accessibility needs to be expanded to older populations and residents in non-urban areas.

Efforts to strengthen education and communication are also essential to help people understand the benefits of AI, alleviate their concerns and build trust. This includes ensuring AI systems are transparent, trustworthy and safe for everyday use. — VNS