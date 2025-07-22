US reviews anti-dumping, countervailing duties on certain Vietnamese products

HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce has announced administrative reviews of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on several export products from Việt Nam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam.

Subjects of the review include certain paper shopping bags, steel nails, certain walk-behind lawn mowers and parts thereof, welded stainless pressure pipes, which are currently subject to anti-dumping duties, and passenger vehicles and light truck tires, which are currently subject to anti-subsidy duties.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam said that Vietnamese exporters and related stakeholders have 30 days from July 30 to register as interested parties and submit review requests by July 31.

Within 35 days of initiating the review, the US Department of Commerce will select mandatory respondents based on US Customs and Border Protection data.

Companies seeking separate duty rates must file applications within 21 days from the initiation notice. Firms failing to do so or those not selected as mandatory respondents may face nationwide duty rates.

The Trade Remedies Authority urged Vietnamese exporters to closely monitor the case, fully comply with US investigation procedures and work closely with the authority to protect their legitimate interests. — VNS