Stagwell’s Assembly and ADK Global unite to build APAC’s top challenger agency

HÀ NỘI — In a move set to reshape the marketing landscape across the Asia-Pacific region, global omnichannel agency Assembly has announced a strategic merger with ADK Global, forming the region’s largest full-service challenger agency.

The alliance comes on the heels of Stagwell’s acquisition of ADK Global earlier this year and signals a significant chapter in the company’s regional expansion strategy.

The newly unified entity will operate as ADK Global Powered by Assembly, combining ADK Global’s deep-rooted creative legacy with Assembly’s global scale, media expertise, and cutting-edge technology.

With more than 800 experts across 12 markets in the region, including Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong (China), South Korea, Việt Nam, India, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan (China), Malaysia, the Philippines, and Australia, supported by a global team of over 3,000 professionals, the merger promises a seamless, integrated solution for brands navigating today’s complex marketing challenges.

"This isn’t just about scale," said Rick Acampora, Global CEO of Assembly.

"ADK Global joining forces with Assembly gives clients unparalleled access to creativity, brand performance, and regional depth — all in one partner. It’s about delivering smarter, more connected omni experiences that help brands perform in one of the world’s most dynamic regions."

As part of the integration, ADK Global’s local leadership teams will remain in place, ensuring continuity for existing clients while tapping into the expanded network’s full capabilities. The combined entity aims to deliver culturally relevant, results-driven brand experiences powered by AI, data, and scaled creative services.

"This isn’t just a regional expansion. It is a redefinition of what full-service, integrated marketing means in APAC," said Richard Brosgill, CEO of Assembly APAC.

"We’re bringing together the best of both worlds: ADK Global’s creative heritage and cultural fluency, with Assembly’s global scale and connected media expertise. We’re not just responding to market demand; we are setting the pace of change."

The merger will be powered by STAGE, Assembly’s proprietary experience engine, which integrates predictive AI, advanced media planning and optimisation, scalable creative services, and digital commerce.

This unified operating system positions the agency to engineer the future of marketing in the region, blending data-driven insights with breakthrough creativity.

Yasuyuki Katagi, former CEO of ADK Global and now Chief Integration Officer at APAC, said: "ADK Global has a proud legacy of creative leadership in Asia. Now, with Assembly, we’re not just preserving that legacy. We’re elevating it. Our clients will continue receiving the same high-impact creative and content, now backed by deeper media expertise, tools, and technology."

For Stagwell, this development marks a milestone in its APAC growth journey. The merger reflects its mission as a challenger network to transform marketing through integrated, tech-enabled solutions, with media and creativity at the core.

With this move, Assembly is positioned to become a transformative force in the Asia-Pacific marketing space, powered by AI, driven by data, and anchored in creativity.

Stagwell is a challenger holding company built to transform marketing through the convergence of creativity and technology. With specialists in more than 45 countries, Stagwell drives effective, business-oriented marketing solutions for the world’s most ambitious brands.

On the other hand, Assembly is a global integrated marketing agency delivering true brand performance through creativity, data, and technology. Backed by STAGE and a network of more than 3,000 professionals across 44 offices, Assembly crafts compelling omni-channel experiences for top global brands. — VNS