Home Society

Every Vietnamese to receive VNĐ100,000 to celebrate National Day

August 28, 2025 - 21:41
As of April 2024, Việt Nam's total population stands at more than 101 million people. This means the budget for this campaign will stand at over VNĐ10 trillion (US$380 million). 
People in Hà Nội line up for the rehearsal for the National Day parade. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hòa

HÀ NỘI — Every Vietnamese citizen will receive VNĐ100,000 (US$3.8) to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

The decision was confirmed in Official Telegram No 149/CĐ-TTg, issued by the Prime Minister on Thursday.

Gifts will be distributed nationwide via bank transfer or direct payment before September 2, 2025.

The initiative was proposed by the Government Party Committee and later approved by the Politburo.

With Việt Nam’s population exceeding 101 million as of April 2024, the programme is expected to cost more than VNĐ10 trillion (US$380 million).

The Prime Minister’s directive assigns specific responsibilities to the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Việt Nam, the Ministry of Public Security, local people’s committees, and other agencies to ensure the timely, secure, and accurate delivery of gifts.

The Ministry of Finance will lead budget allocation and proper balance of state finances, while the State Bank will ensure smooth payment systems and adequate cash supply, guaranteeing timely, uninterrupted distribution, with no omissions or duplications.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vietnam Television (VTV), the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) are tasked to carry out communication work on this nationwide benefit, fostering a festive and united atmosphere among the people on the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

The Government Office will take charge to monitor and supervise the implementation of the Prime Minister's official telegram and report any issues beyond its mandate. — VNA/VNS

A witness to history

At 93 years old, Đỗ Hồng Phấn reflects on her vivid memories of Việt Nam’s historic autumn of 1945 — from the electrifying atmosphere at Ba Đình Square as President Hồ Chí Minh declared independence to her awakening as a young patriot.

