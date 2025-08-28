Amnesty affirms Việt Nam's consistent policy in promoting, protecting human rights

HÀ NỘI — Colonel Nguyễn Hữu Quỳnh, a representative of the Police Department for the Management of Prisons, Compulsory Re-education Centres, and Reformatories under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), has said that amnesty is a special act of clemency by the State, decided by the State President, granting early release to individuals serving fixed-term or those initially sentenced to life imprisonment but later reduced to fixed terms on major national anniversaries or under special circumstances.

He underlined that the policy reflects Việt Nam’s tradition of humanity and compassion, as well as the Party and State’s leniency toward convicted prisoners who have sincerely repented, made outstanding contributions to rehabilitation, and expressed the desire to reintegrate into society as law-abiding and useful citizens.

The 2025 Amnesty Advisory Council met on Monday under the chair of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình to review and endorse the list of inmates recommended for early release by the State President on the occasion of the 80th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025), the officer stated.

Reports at the meeting showed that inter-agency assessment teams under the council examined over ten thousand cases from penitentiaries and detention centres under the management of the MPS, provincial criminal judgment enforcement agencies, and prisons managed by the Ministry of National Defence.

The review process adheres to strict, transparent, democratic, objective, fair, and lawful procedures, ensuring all criteria and regulations are met. Following the meeting, the council will compile and submit the final list to the State President for approval.

Since 2009, the State President has issued eleven amnesty decisions benefiting over 104,000 inmates who demonstrated good conduct and rehabilitation, enabling them to return to their families and communities as productive citizens. Most have successfully reintegrated, leading stable lives, with many becoming successful entrepreneurs or actively contributing to local social initiatives.

Results of previous amnesty rounds have received strong support from the public and high appreciation from the international community, proving the Party and State's consistent policy of promoting and protecting human rights in an equitable manner.

To ensure the success of the second round of amnesty in 2025, the MPS has called on authorities at all levels and sectors, as well as localities, to pay greater attention to supporting the reintegration of pardoned inmates into their communities. Efforts should focus on strengthening communication to raise awareness and responsibility among Party committees, local administrations, socio-political organisations, mass organisations, and the public, thereby preventing discrimination and encouraging joint efforts to help former inmates overcome guilt and stigma.

At the same time, authorities and sectors are urged to effectively monitor, educate, provide vocational training, and create job opportunities for those granted amnesty, enabling them to build honest livelihoods while reducing the risk of re-offending or violating the law. — VNA/VNS