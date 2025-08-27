American jewellery thief caught after daring Đà Nẵng heist

ĐÀ NẴNG — A daring robbery at a PNJ Jewellery Centre in the central city Đà Nẵng took a sharp turn when police swiftly caught the alleged culprit, an American man armed and desperate.

On Tuesday evening around 8pm, a tall man disguised in Grab delivery uniform, complete with helmet and face mask, approached the store on Núi Thành Street. Without warning, he reportedly attacked the security guard with a blunt weapon, repeatedly striking him on the head, leaving the guard unable to respond.

Seizing the moment, the suspect smashed the glass display cases and filled his backpack with a substantial amount of jewellery. Alarmed by the guard’s cries for help, residents quickly intervened, blocking the store’s gate with an iron bar to prevent the escape.

Despite their efforts, the thief reportedly forced the door open and fled with the stolen goods.

Đà Nẵng City police acted swiftly and arrested the alleged suspect, Dale James, born in 1996 in US' California, hiding in a rented apartment on Phạm Tu Street the following day.

Fearing the suspect might be armed, some witnesses did not dare to intervene, allowing him to run a short distance before disappearing into the crowded street, Công An Nhân Dân (People’s Public Security) online newspaper reported.

Police said James entered Việt Nam in early June 2025 and rented the apartment on Phạm Tu Street where he was arrested on Wednesday.

Before committing the crime, he had also rented a motorbike and removed its licence plate.

After the robbery, he returned to his lodging to hide the stolen jewellery.

When police raided the premises on Wednesday morning, James attempted to escape but was quickly subdued and arrested. — VNS