Hà Nội Metro adds trains, extends operating time to meet growing travel demand

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Railways Company Limited (Hà Nội Metro) has announced that it has increased train frequency and extended operating hours to meet surging travel demand on the days when rehearsals and the official parade marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2) take place.

On August 27, 29 and September 1 when rehearsals take place, the trains will run from 5am to midnight (12pm), extending the regular operating schedule by two hours.

Starting from 10am on August 27 and 29, line 2A Cát Linh–Hà Đông will operate at intervals of 6.5 minutes per train, nearly 40 per cent faster than the normal schedule.

Line 3.1 Nhổn–Hà Nội Station will run at six-minute intervals, ensuring quicker turnaround and reduced waiting times.

On August 30, the trains will run half an hour earlier than usual, from 5am to 10pm.

During the official grand parade on September 2, train services will be available from midnight (12am) until 10pm, with the exception of a technical maintenance break from 3.10am to 4.30am.

Intervals are also set at six minutes during peak times (4.30am–7.30am and 11am–2.30pm).

Hà Nội Metro advised passengers to purchase return tickets in one transaction to save time and avoid long queues. Commuters are also urged to follow staff instructions, queue in an orderly manner at ticket counters and platforms, and avoid pushing or jostling.

Given the limited number of public toilets around stations, passengers are encouraged to use restrooms inside metro stations before exiting.

For Line 3.1 Nhổn–Hà Nội Station, facilities are available at stations and nearby public areas, while Cầu Giấy Station offers access to restrooms at the University of Transport and Communications.

On August 24, when the second full-dress parade rehearsal took place, Hà Nội Metro transported nearly 200,000 passengers between 5.30am and midnight.

Line 2A Cát Linh–Hà Đông alone carried more than 146,000 passengers, setting a new record, while Line 3.1 served over 50,000 passengers. Similar spikes were recorded during the first rehearsal on August 21.

Hà Nội Metro said the record ridership reflects public trust in the capital’s modern, eco-friendly transit system.

To ensure smooth operations during the holiday, staff and managers will be deployed at key stations to oversee passenger flows and guarantee safe, orderly and convenient service.

The city will also provide free bus and metro services during the national holiday from August 30 to September 2. — VNA/VNS