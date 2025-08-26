Transport sector must continue pioneering spirit in new era: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — The transport industry must continue to shoulder the mission of ‘paving the way’ in the new era of national development, said Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng at an event marking the Traditional Day of the sector (August 28) on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event at the Ministry of Construction in Hà Nội, the deputy PM underscored the positive impact of transport workers, who not only contribute to the national fight for independence and sovereignty in the past but also to the country’s sustainable development today.

Dũng said: “In reality, investments into road transport projects have created new economic corridors, new growth poles, and new industrial-urban-service belts, contributing to regional, local and sectoral development.

“Every seaport is serving exports and imports efficiently, strengthening global integration and international trade. Every airport is a driver of tourism development.”

Notable transport infrastructure projects in recent years include the eastern section of the North–South Expressway, which is essentially completed, and several transversal highways. Several urban railway lines have been put into operation in the country’s two largest cities of Hà Nội and HCM City.

Two international gateway seaports, Lạch Huyện and Cái Mép–Thị Vải, have been upgraded and expanded. Key inter-regional inland waterway routes have also been renovated.

Meanwhile, the first phase of Long Thành International Airport is underway.

Acknowledging that challenges remain significant but also present opportunities, Deputy PM Dũng noted that the transport sector must be determined in its responsibility and mission, making worthy contributions to national development through larger, more modern projects with more innovative thinking, broader vision, and clearer effectiveness.

He urged the sector to review planning to ensure consistency and connectivity, while focusing on modern, comprehensive, smart and environmentally friendly projects.

In addition to digital transformation and international cooperation, the sector is also required to develop high-quality human resources with advanced digital skills, global outlook, innovation, competence and responsibility.

Speaking on behalf of the sector, Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh said that the achievements in transport have always played an important part in the country’s development.

To streamline organisational structures and enhance State management effectiveness, as of March 1, 2025, the Ministry of Transport has been merged with the Ministry of Construction, broadening the space for sectoral development.

“One thing is certain: whatever the circumstances, the mission of ‘paving the way’ entrusted to the transport sector remains intact, to be carried forward into the new era of national growth,” said Minh.

He urged officials and workers of the sector to continue their pioneering spirit and be steadfast in developing the country’s vital transport network, making greater and more practical contributions to national building and safeguarding. — VNS